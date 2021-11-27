Shots were fired on Friday evening at Tacoma Mall in Washington, which has gone into lockdown.

Pierce county sheriff sergeant Darren Moss Jr told KIRO that at least one victim was found so far, who was taken to hospital.

Mr Moss said more than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene. “We’re sending people inside to do a coordinated search,” he added.

Officials said people had called 911 at around 7pm to report multiple shots being fired at the mall.

The Associated Press reported that hundreds of shoppers took shelter inside the mall by hiding inside stores.

A video on social media, that could not be immediately verified, was reportedly filmed from outside the mall and was shared in a tweet.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

There are no suspects in custody yet, police officials said, advising people to stay away from the mall.

More follows