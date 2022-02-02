An Amber Alert has been issued for a newborn who is missing from her home in Memphis, Tennessee, after her mother was found dead.

Kennedy Hoyle, who police say weighs 6lbs and was last seen wearing a polka dot onesie, was born two days before her mother was found deceased in an area south of downtown Memphis on Tuesday.

The Memphis Police Department said they were advised that Kennedy was last seen with her mother in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road, and issued an appeal for more information about the newborn’s whereabouts.

Her mother has not been identified but was described by police as being 27-years-old, and who was “located near the car decesased”. She had also appeared to have been shot.

“Additionally, officers were advised that the victim’s two-day old child, Kennedy Hoyle, was last seen with the victim; however, no child was located”, said police.

The vehicle was meanwhile described as abandoned, and no further details were available about the shooting on Wednesday.

A citywide alert was issued the day before the Amber Alert, which is a statewide warning for children who are thought to be victims of abductions.

Kennedy is 17inches with brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing pink pants as well as the polkadot onesie, according to police.