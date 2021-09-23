Liveupdated1632433638

Tennessee mass shooting - live updates: Multiple people shot at Kroger supermarket near Memphis

Follow the latest updates

Justin Vallejo
Thursday 23 September 2021 22:47
Police respond to 'active shooter' at Tennessee grocery store

At least one person was killed and another 14 shot in a mass shooting near Memphis, Tennessee. At least four were in a critical condition, while five were non-critical.

The shooter is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting occurred at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis. Collierville police chief Dale Lane told a press conference: “This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history.”

“You know obviously it’s like every other community in the country, it’s horrific, we hate that it happened. but this is one of the most resilient communities in America,” he said.

Police, plus fire and rescue crews descended on the location and set up a perimeter after the first reports of an active shooter at 1.30 pm local time. Two medical helicopters touched down at the site and the nearby Collierville High School was put in lockdown.

Police from nearby Memphis arrived at the crime scene to assist local officers with securing the perimeter. While the shooter was deceased, active scenes remained as police searched the gunman’s car that remained in the parking lot.

Brignetta Dickerson was at a cash register and played dead when the gunman “started popping that gun,” hitting one man in the head. She said he could still talk.

“It sounded a bit like a balloon popping. Tap, tap, tap, tap, tap — just like that.” she told WREG-TV.

Another employee Glenda McDonald said she ran out the front door after hearing shots fired from near the deli.

“Several people did get shot — some customers and employees,” she told told Fox 13. “The only thing I heard was the gunshots.”

1632433638

Memphis Mayor releases statement

Jim Strickland, the mayor of Memphis, released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to our neighbours in Collierville who are facing the pain of this tragic event in their community. I want to thank our police and fire departments who answered the call to assist. We pray for the victims and their families.”

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 22:47
1632433319

Casualties increase to 14

Collierville town spokesperson Jennifer Casey updated the number of total injured to 14 and one killed, according to CNN.

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 22:41
1632432766

Employees played dead or run for the door as gunshots began

Brignetta Dickerson was at a cash register and played dead when the gunman “started popping that gun,” hitting one man in the head. She said he could still talk.

“It sounded a bit like a balloon popping. Tap, tap, tap, tap, tap — just like that.” she told WREG-TV.

Another employee Glenda McDonald said she ran out the front door after hearing shots fired from near the deli.

“Several people did get shot — some customers and employees,” she told told Fox 13. “The only thing I heard was the gunshots.”

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 22:32
1632432319

Memphis police arrive to assist

Police from nearby Memphis arrived at the crime scene to assist local officers with securing the perimeter.

While the shooter was deceased, active scenes remained as police searched the gunman’s car that remained in the parking lot.

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 22:25
1632430479

‘Most horrific event’ in town history

Collierville is a satellite town about 40 minutes’ drive from Memphis in Shelby County, Tennessee, with a population of about 44,000.

Collierville police chief Dale Lane told a press conference: “This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history.”

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 21:54
1632430385

13 shot and at least one killed

Police said at least 13 were shot, and one fatally, during the mass shooting.

Collierville police chief Dale Lane said he expected those numbers to change.

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 21:53
1632430344

Suspected gunman shot himself, police say

Collierville police chief Dale Lane said the gunman was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 21:52
1632429469

Multiple people shot at Kroger grocery store near Memphis

At least nine people have reportedly been shot at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, on the outskirts of Memphis, Tennessee.

This story is developing.

Multiple people shot at Tennessee grocery store

At least nine people have reportedly been shot at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, on the outskirts of Memphis, Tennessee.

Justin Vallejo23 September 2021 21:37