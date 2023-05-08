✕ Close Shooting at Texas outlet mall

Texas police have identified the shooter who killed eight people and injured seven others as he began firing outside a crowded Dallas-area outlet mall on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials identified the gunman as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd said three wounded people were in critical condition in the evening and four were stable. The gunfire erupted around 3.30pm local time on Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets.

Steven Spainhouer was not at the mall when the shooting unfolded but rushed to the scene after his son, who was working at an H&M store in the outlet, called him.

Speaking of the horrors he witnessed as he desperately tried to perform CPR on several victims, Mr Spainhouer said he saw several children among the deceased. At least three of the people he tried to save succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“I never imagined in 100 years I would be thrust into the position of being the first responder on the site to take care of people,” Mr Spainhouer told CBS News.