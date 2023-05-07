✕ Close Shooting at Texas outlet mall

At least nine people were shot, including multiple fatalities, after a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in Texas, say reports.

The gunman was shot and killed by police after the shocking incident unfolded at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, after violence unfolded on Saturday afternoon, according to NBC Dallas.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were killed in the incident, but the Allen fire chief told reporters that they had transported nine victims to the hospital. Officials say that other victims may have been taken to hospital by other agencies, family or friends.

NBC Dallas says that witnesses have told them there were at least two fatalities in the shooting at the busy outlet mall. The witnesses told the news channel that they saw two bodies covered by sheets on the sidewalk at the mall.

Witnesses told WFAA that the gunman was dressed in black.

“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update,” tweeted Allen Police Department.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed that the shooter is dead at the scene.

In a video posted to Twitter people could be seen running through a car park with the sound of loud gunshots heard in the background.