Texas shooting live: Police say ‘multiple victims’ including children in shopping mall shooting
At least nine people were shot, including multiple fatalities, after a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in Texas, say reports.
The gunman was shot and killed by police after the shocking incident unfolded at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, after violence unfolded on Saturday afternoon, according to NBC Dallas.
Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were killed in the incident, but the Allen fire chief told reporters that they had transported nine victims to the hospital. Officials say that other victims may have been taken to hospital by other agencies, family or friends.
NBC Dallas says that witnesses have told them there were at least two fatalities in the shooting at the busy outlet mall. The witnesses told the news channel that they saw two bodies covered by sheets on the sidewalk at the mall.
Witnesses told WFAA that the gunman was dressed in black.
“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update,” tweeted Allen Police Department.
A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed that the shooter is dead at the scene.
In a video posted to Twitter people could be seen running through a car park with the sound of loud gunshots heard in the background.
Texas lawmaker says ‘multiple casualties’ and gunman ‘down’
“We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene,” tweeted US Representative Keith Self for Texas’s 3rd congressional district, which includes Collin County.
“This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues.”
We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.— Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 6, 2023
Governor Greg Abbott comments on ‘unspeakable tragedy'
“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Governor Abbott.
“I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”
At least two people killed in mall shooting, says report
