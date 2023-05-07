✕ Close Shooting at Texas outlet mall

A shooter has killed eight people and injured seven others as he began firing outside a crowded Dallas area outlet mall on Saturday before being shot down by a police officer.

Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd said three wounded people were in critical condition in the evening and four were stable.

The gunfire erupted around 3.30pm local time on Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets where hundreds of shoppers had come to spend their weekends.

Videos circulating on social media show the shooter stepping out of a silver sedan and firing indiscriminately at people outside the mall.

At a news conference, Allen police chief Brian Harvey did not identify the shooter but said he acted alone.

He said an officer at the mall on an unrelated call heard the shots and found the suspect. “The officer engaged the suspect and neutralised the threat. He then called for emergency personnel,” he added.

Texas senator Ted Cruz offered his condolences and praised law enforcement for gunning down the “monster” shooter.