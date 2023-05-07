Texas shooting – live: Nine dead including ‘monster’ shooter in massacre at Allen mall
Law enforcement called to Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon
Shooting at Texas outlet mall
A shooter has killed eight people and injured seven others as he began firing outside a crowded Dallas area outlet mall on Saturday before being shot down by a police officer.
Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd said three wounded people were in critical condition in the evening and four were stable.
The gunfire erupted around 3.30pm local time on Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets where hundreds of shoppers had come to spend their weekends.
Videos circulating on social media show the shooter stepping out of a silver sedan and firing indiscriminately at people outside the mall.
At a news conference, Allen police chief Brian Harvey did not identify the shooter but said he acted alone.
He said an officer at the mall on an unrelated call heard the shots and found the suspect. “The officer engaged the suspect and neutralised the threat. He then called for emergency personnel,” he added.
Texas senator Ted Cruz offered his condolences and praised law enforcement for gunning down the “monster” shooter.
Marjorie Taylor Greene sidesteps gun issue, blames Texas mall shooting on ‘evil forces
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene joined the list of Republicans refusing to point the finger at the staggering number of firearms, including high-powered rifles, existing in American society on Saturday as she cast blame for yet another horrific yet wholly unsurprising massacre that unfolded over the weekend.
At least eight people are dead as well as the suspected gunman in Allen, Texas, after a mass shooting broke out at an outlet mall. Witnesses described a scene of sheer carnage and terror on the streets of one of the US’s largest states as America reckoned with another all-too-common day of violence and blood.
The conspiracy-embracing Republican congresswoman from Georgia commented that “evil forces” were at work causing the shootings. There was no mention of guns, the issue of safety in America’s most conservative areas (an issue Ms Greene and her fellows enjoy raising about their liberal counterparts), or even any suggestion of a path forward out of the brutal, heartbreaking reality of American life under an epidemic of gun violence.
Read more:
Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Texas mall shooting on ‘evil forces’
Republicans circle the wagons around gun ownership after latest massacre
How did the shooting unfold?
ICYM: Gunman kills eight and wounds seven in mass shooting at Texas outlet mall
Police officer at mall in city of Allen heard gunshots and ‘neutralised’ shooter, say officials
Governor Greg Abbott comments on ‘unspeakable tragedy'
“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Governor Abbott.
“I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”
Teen fatally shot at after-prom party in another Texas shooting
A 16-year-old was shot dead at an after-prom party in Texas on Saturday morning after he exchanged gunfire with the father of another partygoer, officials said.
The deadly shooting occurred at about 1.30am in the 8500 block of Majesticbrook Court in Copperfield, northwest Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The victim, identified as Isaac Zetino, was attending the party at a friend’s home when the father of a teenage girl showed up and began arguing with him and another juvenile, sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Teen fatally shot at after-prom party in Texas
Isaac Zetino was shot dead after exchanging gunfire with a man at a high school party in Copperfield, Houston
Texas lawmaker says ‘multiple casualties’ and gunman ‘down’
“We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene,” tweeted US Representative Keith Self for Texas’s 3rd congressional district, which includes Collin County.
“This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues.”
We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.— Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 6, 2023
Injured people in shooting age from five to 61
Medical City Healthcare, a Dallas-area hospital system, said in a written statement it was treating eight people between the ages of five and 61.
Seven people, including the shooter, died near the mall, while two died on their way to the hospital on Saturday.
“Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department,” police said.
Three people injured are reported to be critically injured while others are stable in the hospital receiving medical treatment.
What we know about the Allen mall shooter
The gunman who opened fire at shoppers on Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas was shot dead by a police officer.
Police are yet to confirm the identity of the shooter.
An eyewitness said the suspect was a heavyset man wearing all black and he saw him lying motionless on the floor.
According to initial reports, the shooter stepped out from a silver sedan in the parking lot of the mall and began firing towards people outside.
Dashcam video that has circulated online purports to show the gunman getting out of a car and shooting at people on the sidewalk. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle recording the video drove off.
According to WFAA, FBI agents arrived at a home in in the Northeast patrol division of Dallas to interrogate the parents of the suspect on Saturday evening.
The suspect is believed to have been in his 30s.
Neighbours told the outlet that the police had been inside the house ever since.
Speaking about the suspect, one neighbour told WFAA he always wore some kind of security guard uniform and has lived in the area for a long time.
More scenes from mall shooting in Texas
‘Special place in hell’ for people who block gun control laws, Texas state senator says
Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who is from Uvalde, reacted angrily to the shooting.
“There is a special place in hell for people who watch all this happen and choose to do nothing,” he said.
The senator shared the tweet with a hashtag #bloodontheirhands.