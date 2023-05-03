Texas shooting – live: Suspect Francisco Oropesa found hiding in closet four days after noise row murders
Suspect was reportedly arrested ‘without incident’
5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large
Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of shooting dead five people at his neighbour’s home in Cleveland, Texas, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday evening by Border Patrol special agents.
Mr Oropesa was reportedly taken in without incident in the nearby city of Cut and Shoot, after spending four days on the run since the horror attack Friday night.
Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said during a Tuesday press conference the “coward” was found hiding in a closet, following a tip to law enforcement.
“He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” the sheriff said. “They effectively made the arrest. He is uninjured.”
In total, five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Julisa Molina Rivera and Jose Jonathan Casarez – were killed in the shooting, which began when the family living next door asked Mr Oropesa if he could stop firing his gun because their baby was trying to sleep.
Heroic mother confronted Texas gunman at door after calling 911 five times before horror mass shooting
A mother gunned down in a mass shooting in Texas on Friday was killed when she heroically confronted the gunman at the doorway to her home after the family had called 911 five times to report the suspect.
Wilson Garcia spoke out on Sunday night after his wife Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman were among the five innocent victims killed in the shocking massacre in Cleveland, Texas.
Mr Garcia said that the shooting unfolded when the family asked suspect Francisco Oropesa to stop firing his gun so close to their home because the children were trying to sleep.
Mr Oropesa refused, saying he was on his property so could do what he wanted. As the shooting continued, the family called 911 to report Mr Oropesa.
Around 10 to 20 minutes later, Mr Garcia said he saw the suspect running towards his house while reloading his AR-15-style rifle with ammunition.
He said he urged his wife to get inside away from the gunman but she refused – and went to confront Mr Oropesa instead.
“I told my wife, ‘Get inside. This man has loaded his weapon,’” said Mr Garcia, according to The Associated Press.
“My wife told me to go inside because ‘He won’t fire at me, I’m a woman.’”
Guzman was wrong and she became the first victim shot and killed in the horror attack that has sent shockwaves across the country.
Texas shooting suspect found hiding in closet under laundry
The gunman accused of shooting dead five neighbours in Texas after they made a noise complaint against him has been captured hiding in a closet under laundry after four days on the run.
Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday evening.
Authorities said that Mr Oropesa was found hiding under laundry in a closet at his sister’s house that had been previously searched following a fresh tip to an FBI tip line, reported The Houston Chronicle.
Graeme Massie reports:
Texas shooting suspect found hiding in closet under laundry days after five killed
Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, after being on run since Friday night
Gun safety advocates express horror at mass shooting in Texas
Gun safety advocates have decried the latest deadly mass shooting in the US, which left five people dead on Friday night.
Andrea Blanco reports:
Gun safety advocates express horror at mass shooting in Texas
Activists for gun violence prevention slammed Gov Greg Abbott’s — or lack thereof — to the massacre
9-year-old victim was friends with suspected shooter’s son, report says
Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, the nine-year-old boy who was shot dead by his neighbour in a horrific mass shooting on Friday, was friendly with the suspected shooter’s son, according to a report from NBC News.
According to Daniel’s uncle, Ramiro Guzman, he would ride bikes with the son of Francisco Oropesa - the suspected shooter.
“My nephew, he always would take his bicycle to where the school bus would stop,” Mr Guzman said. “Sometimes they went together, my nephew and his child.”
“They were like friends. And he killed him,” Mr Guzman told NBC News.
FBI releases mugshot of Francisco Oropesa
The FBI has released jailhouse photos of Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbours.
Mr Oropesa, who has been charged with five counts of murder, was found by police hiding under laundry in a closet thanks to an anonymous tip, according to officials.
Multiple agencies involved in arrest of fugitive gunman
Multiple law enforcement agencies were reportedly involved in the capture Tuesday evening of Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man accused of killing five of his neighbours on Friday.
US Marshals, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the US Border Patrol all were part of the operation that captured the 38-year-old, ABC 13 reports.
Police investigating how Oropesa bought assault rifle
Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland on Friday, may have illegally bought an assault rifle used in the shootings.
Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said officials are investigating how the 38-year-old was able to obtain such a weapon given the man’s previous brushes with law enforcement, including being deported four times.
The sheriff said he thought the man may have been able to “buy it from somebody else on the street.”
Police found Oropesa by surveilling his wife
New details have emerged in the arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland, Texas, on Friday.
Police located the 38-year-old after a multi-day search by surveilling his phone then his wife.
Officers tracked the woman to a home near Cut and Shoot, Texas, that was associated with a family member, and Texas Department of Public Safety tactical officers entered the building, finding Mr Oropesa in a closet, CNN reports.
Police celebrate capture of ‘coward’ Francisco Oropesa
Law enforcement agents celebrated on Tuesday evening that police have located and arrested Francisco Oropesa, who was wanted for shooting five people on Friday.
“He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said during a press conference on Tuesday evening. “They effectively made the arrest. He is uninjured.”
FBI special agent Jimmy Paul said a tip to federal authorities helped police capture the alleged gunman.
Houston FBI say over 200 law enforcement were looking for suspect
“There are over 250 law enforcement officers from over a dozen agencies actively searching for Oropesa,” Houston FBI tweeted.