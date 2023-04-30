✕ Close 5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large

The shooting suspect who allegedly killed five, including an eight-year-old boy, is still at large more than 24 hours after the tragedy.

The gunman, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep. The whereabouts of Mr Oropeza, who is originally from Mexico, are unknown and he is considered dangerous.

“The neighbors walked over and said … ‘Hey man, can you not do that, we’ve got an infant in here trying to sleep’ or whatever,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said, per the Washington Post. “They went back in their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15.”

Earlier reports by NPR suggested police had located and surrounded the suspect, but a Saturday night update by the SJCSO stated that Mr Oropeza is still at large.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8, according to 12 News.

They were originally from Honduras, Mr Capers said.