Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of shooting dead five people at his neighbour’s home in Cleveland, Texas, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday evening by Border Patrol special agents.
Mr Oropesa was reportedly taken in without incident in the nearby city of Cut and Shoot, after spending four days on the run since the horror attack Friday night.
Law enforcement had intensified their search for Mr Oropesa at the border for fear he had fled to Mexico.
In total, five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Julisa Molina Rivera and Jose Jonathan Casarez – were killed in the shooting, which began when the family living next door asked Mr Oropesa if he could stop firing his gun because their baby was trying to sleep.
Survivors said they called the police multiple times before the shooting occurred, leading to criticism about local authorities’ initial response time
Police found Oropesa by surveilling his wife
New details have emerged in the arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland, Texas, on Friday.
Police located the 38-year-old after a multi-day search by surveilling his phone then his wife.
Officers tracked the woman to a home near Cut and Shoot, Texas, that was associated with a family member, and Texas Department of Public Safety tactical officers entered the building, finding Mr Oropesa in a closet, CNN reports.
Police celebrate capture of ‘coward’ Francisco Oropesa
Law enforcement agents celebrated on Tuesday evening that police have located and arrested Francisco Oropesa, who was wanted for shooting five people on Friday.
“He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said during a press conference on Tuesday evening. “They effectively made the arrest. He is uninjured.”
FBI special agent Jimmy Paul said a tip to federal authorities helped police capture the alleged gunman.
Houston FBI say over 200 law enforcement were looking for suspect
“There are over 250 law enforcement officers from over a dozen agencies actively searching for Oropesa,” Houston FBI tweeted.
Francisco Oropesa charged with first-degree murder
Following an investigation where leads seemed to be few and far between, the prosecution of Francisco Oropesa is now moving swiftly following his arrest on Tuesday.
On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old was moved to the Montgomery County, Texas, jail and charged with first-degree murder, NBC News reports.
Neighbour describes regular ‘chaotic’ gunfire in area where Francisco Oropesa arrested
The mass shooting of five people in the city of Cleveland, Texas, is part of a larger issue, according to community members.
One local resident told ABC 13 that random gunfire is a regular part of life in Cut and Shoot Texas, the area where Mr Oropesa was arrested on Tuesday evening.
“It’s chaotic,” the man told a local news crew. “Lack of law support from the sherif’s department, almost zero presence back here. If we do get something back here, nothing’s done about it.”
The man said he wants “responsible gun owners” and “good neighbours.”
VIDEO: Clip allegedly shows arrest of gunman
Early, unverified images are emerging from the Cleveland, Texas, area of the alleged arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who’s accused of killing five people in a mass shooting on Friday against his neighbours.
In one video shared on social media, a man can be seen in handcuffs being escorted by armoured police officers.
Victim’s bodies to be repatriated to Honduras
The Honduran Foreign Ministry has said that the bodies of the Honduran nationals killed in the Cleveland mass shooting will be repatriated to the country.
“The Government of Honduras deeply regrets the loss of these valuable lives and accompanies all their loved ones in their pain,” the statement said.
“We demand that the pertinent authorities arrest the perpetrator of this terrible event and apply the full weight of the law.”