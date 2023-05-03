✕ Close 5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large

Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of shooting dead five people at his neighbour’s home in Cleveland, Texas, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday evening by Border Patrol special agents.

Mr Oropesa was reportedly taken in without incident in the nearby city of Cut and Shoot, after spending four days on the run since the horror attack Friday night.

Law enforcement had intensified their search for Mr Oropesa at the border for fear he had fled to Mexico.

In total, five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Julisa Molina Rivera and Jose Jonathan Casarez – were killed in the shooting, which began when the family living next door asked Mr Oropesa if he could stop firing his gun because their baby was trying to sleep.

Survivors said they called the police multiple times before the shooting occurred, leading to criticism about local authorities’ initial response time