Texas school shooting: Everything we know so far

A teenage gunman has murdered at least nineteen children and two teachers in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, officials have said.

The shooter is believed to have opened fire shortly before midday at Robb Elementary School and the school was immediately placed into lockdown.

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the shooter, who he named as Salvador Romas, an 18-year-old from Uvalde, had been killed.

What we know so far

Mr Abbott said there were unconfirmed reports that Romas had killed his grandmother before driving to the elementary school and abandoning his vehicle.

He then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, the Texas governor said.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and a teacher,” Mr Abbott said at a news briefing before the death toll was ultimately revised upward.

Initial reports from police stated that the suspect was taken into custody.

However, Mr Abbott said it appeared that responding officers shot and killed the gunman. Two appeared to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, Mr Abbott said.

The number of dead has increased throughout the day with officials raising it from 14 students to 19 on Tuesday evening.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

Who has been killed?

Eva Mireles, a 44-year-old teacher, has been identified by her family as one of the two adults killed in the Texas school shooting.

Five children who were killed in the attack have been named as Uziyah Garcia, 8, Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, and Jose Flores, 10. Another teacher, Irma Garcia, has also been named by her family as a victim of the shooting.

Ms Mireles’s husband is an officer with the school district’s police force which is now investigating the massacre that began late in the morning on Tuesday and ended with the gunman being shot dead.

Confirming the teacher’s death in Facebook posts, her cousin and grandmother said they were devastated at the loss and furious over the gun violence that has gripped the country.

“My beautiful cousin! Such a devastating day for us all! My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Arizmendi Mireles, her cousin, said.

Who is the shooter?

Salvador Ramos (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Salvador Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and had recently moved in with his grandmother, reports say.

An Instagram account identified by news outlets as belonging to Ramos showed him posing with what appears to be a semi-automatic weapon. A former classmate said that Ramos texted him photos of a firearm and a bag full of ammunition days before the attack.

“He would message me here and there, and four days ago he sent me a picture of the AR he was using… and a backpack full of 5.56 rounds, probably like seven mags,” the former classmate said.

“I was like, ‘Bro, why do you have this?’ and he was like, ‘Don’t worry about it’,” the student said. “He proceeded to text me, ‘I look very different now. You wouldn’t recognise me’.”

A manager at the local Wendy’s said that Ramos worked the day shift at the restaurant. “He felt like the quiet type, the one who doesn’t say much. He didn’t really socialise with the other employees,” Adrian Mendes, the evening manager at Wendy’s, said.

School announce lockdown, warn public to stay away

Robb Elementary school alerted parents to the presence of an active shooter at the school at 11.43am on Tuesday.

“Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area,” school official Anne Marie Espinoza said in a post to the school’s Facebook page.

“The students and staff are safe in the building. The building is secure in a Lockdown Status. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

Law enforcement quickly descended on the area, including local, state and federal agencies. Residents were urged to stay away from the area.

The Uvalde Police Department announced in a Facebook post just after 1pm that the “shooter is in police custody.” No other details about the shooter were immediately released.

Ms Espinoza provided an update at around 1.15pm to say the school was still in lockdown due to “gunshots in the area”.

Where is Uvalde?

Uvalde is town of around 16,000 residents situated 130kms (80 miles) west of San Antonion.

Google Maps posted an active shooter alert for Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday (Google Maps)

Google Maps posted an “active shooter alert” soon after the shooting began.

The school district’s final day of the year is on Thursday.

School shootings on the rise

Statistics released by the FBI on Monday showed school shootings skyrocketed in 2021 compared to the previous year.

There were 61 active shooter incidents in the last calendar year, up by more than 50 per cent from 2020, the FBI said in a new report.

White House briefed on mass shooting

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting on his way back from a trip to Asia.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been received updates on the Uvalde shooting.

The DHS said that US Customs and Border Protection responded to the scene to provide support.

“DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners, and will continue to provide the Department’s full support,” the department tweeted.

Senator Ted Cruz said he was in close contact with local officials.

“We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding,” he said.

“Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”

Biden demands reform after massacre

President Biden told the nation on Tuesday night it was time to “turn this pain into action” following a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said, hoarsely and visibly emotional. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”