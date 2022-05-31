✕ Close Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

Families and community members have gathered to remember the 19 children and two adult teachers who were killed in last Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Many laid flowers and others were pictured holding candles following the first funeral visitations for shooting victims Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the town, which allows the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide critical assistance in the aftermath, including a family resource center for mental health services.

Recently released footage from outside the school captures a 911 dispatcher relaying information from a child who called emergency operators, “advising he is in the room, full of victims.” The call reportedly took place while law enforcement was surrounding the building, raising more questions about police inaction and response to the massacre within a critical hourlong gap between Ramos’ arrival and death.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the chief of the school district’s law enforcement agency has not responded to requests for a follow-up interview with the Texas Rangers as investigators probe his response.