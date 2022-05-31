Texas shooting – latest: Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde as funeral services begin
Services are planned for 11 children and their teacher Irma Garcia this week
Families and community members have gathered to remember the 19 children and two adult teachers who were killed in last Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Many laid flowers and others were pictured holding candles following the first funeral visitations for shooting victims Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old.
Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the town, which allows the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide critical assistance in the aftermath, including a family resource center for mental health services.
Recently released footage from outside the school captures a 911 dispatcher relaying information from a child who called emergency operators, “advising he is in the room, full of victims.” The call reportedly took place while law enforcement was surrounding the building, raising more questions about police inaction and response to the massacre within a critical hourlong gap between Ramos’ arrival and death.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the chief of the school district’s law enforcement agency has not responded to requests for a follow-up interview with the Texas Rangers as investigators probe his response.
Pete Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde Independent School District police and incident commander at the scene of the massacre, initially cooperated with law enforcement officials probing the response but has since not responded to follow-up interview requests from Texas Rangers, according to the Texas Deparment of Public Safety.
Last week, officials revealed that Arredondo made the “wrong decision” to withhold law enforcement from entering the school while believing that the incident was no longer an “active shooter” situation but one in which the gunman was “barricaded” in a standoff with police.
That critical hourlong lapse, during which children called 911 for help, not only falls against active shooter training protocol but may have led to more bloodshed.
The parents of these Uvalde victims want to ban AR-15s. Will America listen?
An extremely popular rifle has been used for mass death in schools and in massacres across the US, including the recent attacks in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
But many parents in Uvalde and legislators around the country are trying to get AR-style rifles off the street after the Texas massacre, the second deadliest school shooting in US history.
Josh Marcus reports:
Texas teachers demand gun control action from Ted Cruz
Teachers union members and advocates marched to the office of Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Tuesday to demand that he support “sensible gun regulation” in the wake of the Uvalde massacre.
The Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers called the senator’s response to the killings “abominable” while he continues “beating a drum promoting the status quo.”
“Cruz’s response to the slaughter of children – pushing for more armed school staff – is not only opposed by a vast majority of teachers, but also is an illogical idea that has not proven to be effective,” the group said in a statement.
The senator was among several high-profile speakers who addressed the NRA’s conference in Houston just days after the massacre, despite several attendees dropping out, including the state’s other Republican Senator John Cornyn.
In his remarks, Senator Cruz called for stronger school security measures and baselessly claimed that “elites” and Democratic lawmakers are using the massacre as pretext to “disarm Americans.”
After the convention, he dined at an upscale sushi restaurant in Houston where he was confronted by diners.
“Nineteen children died! That’s on your hands!” one person captured in a viral social media clip told him.
Report: Uvalde police and school district are not cooperating with Texas probe
Uvalde’s police department and Independent School District have stopped cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the massacre, according to ABC News, citing “multiple law enforcement sources.”
Uvalde’s police department and Independent School District have stopped cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers, according to a report.
Greg Abbott issued disaster declaration for Uvalde to send resources to grieving town
Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Uvalde, which will allow state and local agencies to deploy resources to the grieving town, including mental health services and other aid.
“The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal,” Governor Abbott said in a statement. “All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means.”
New York officials propose 10 gun control measures in wake of massacres
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Democratic leadership in the state legislature have introduced 10 bills to “tighten New York’s gun laws, close loopholes and directly address the gaps in our laws exposed by the horrific shootings” in Buffalo and Uvalde, the governor announced on Tuesday.
“New York already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country but clearly we need to make them even stronger,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in schools, in grocery stores, in movie theaters, in shopping malls, and on our streets – and we must do everything in our power to protect them.”
The bills would make threats of mass shootings a crime; create a taskforce for online extremism and requirs social media platforms to provide “clear and concise” policies for responding to hateful conduct; ban the sale of bulletproof vests for people who are not in law enforcement; and require a license to buy all semi-automatic rifles, among other measures.
Officials have reportedly mulled whether to raze Robb Elementary. Here is what happened to school buildings from other mass shootings
Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez said President Biden told him that "we're going to look to raze that school, build a new one” in the wake of last Tuesday’s massacre.
This is what happened to school buildings at other mass shootings, according to CNN:
- Columbine High School in Colorado closed for the remainder of the school year in 1999, and most of the school reopened for the following school year, except for a library where most of the violence took place. It was demolished and replaced with a new building called the Hope Library.
- After the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the entire school was demolished and rebuilt.
- One of the buildings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida remained closed after the 2018 shootings. A new building later replaced the use of temporary classrooms.
Video appears to capture police radio call of child reporting ‘I got shot’
A chilling video reportedly captured during the Uvalde massacre includes a radio message in which a voice that appears to be a Robb Elementary School student tells an adult that they have been shot.
CNN obtained the video from an anonymous individual who was recording the day of the shooting and had been listening to radio communications between Border Patrol agents responding to the scene.
Video captures moment Uvalde student tells Border Patrol agent they had been shot
The condition of the child on the radio is unclear
Girl Scouts award Amerie Jo Garza with posthumous honour
Amerie Jo Garza, whose funeral services are being held in Uvalde today, one week after she was killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre, was posthumously awarded the Girls Scouts’ bronze cross, which recognises a scout’s attempt to save lives at the risk of their own.
Amerie, who turned 10 years old just two weeks before she was killed, was one of the students who called 911 from her fourth-grade classroom.
“On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers. It was our honor as Amerie’s council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute at her funeral services today with a Presentation of Color,” Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas said in a statement.
“We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations,” the organisation said.
The organisation is collecting notecards and donations; information for how to help is available at this link.
Funeral mass begins for Amerie Jo Garza, 10
A funeral mass is underway at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, among the first of 19 Uvalde children to be laid to rest following last week’s massacre.
Amerie had just turned 10 two weeks before she was killed with her classmates at Robb Elementary School.
She is remembered as a “kind, caring, blunt, loving, sweet, sassy and of course funny little diva who ‘hated dresses’ but nonetheless; she truly had a heart of gold,” according to an obituary.
It reads: “She loved to eat at Chick-Fil-A and vanilla bean frape from Starbucks. Her favorite hobbies were swimming, drawing, and most of all spending time with family. [Amerie’s] biggest dream was to become an Art teacher due to her ambitions for creativity. A protector of her brother and as we now know her classmates. This world will never have another Amerie. She will truly be missed. “
