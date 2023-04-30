Texas shooting – live: Gunman who killed five with AR-15 over noise complaint surrounded by Cleveland police
Authorities have cornered the suspect in a deadly shooting at a home in Texas in which five people died, including an eight-year-old.
The gunman, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep. Oropeza, who is originally from Mexico, is now surrounded by police but has yet to be apprehended, NPR reported.
“The neighbors walked over and said … ‘Hey man, can you not do that, we’ve got an infant in here trying to sleep’ or whatever,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said, per the Washington Post. “They went back in their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15.”
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital.
The deceased, who ranged in age from eight to early forties, were from Honduras.
The shooting was reported around 10.30pm local time in Cleveland, a city located around 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston.
What do we know about the suspect?
One of the survivors reportedly caught the moment the suspect walked into the house with the rifle on video.
Mr Oropeza is described as approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and with short black hair, ABC reported.
How many mass shootings have there been in 2023?
Among high-income countries around the world, the United States has for years stood out for one reason: its rate of gun violence.
Over the last decade, among relatively wealthy countries with populations of 10m or more, the rate of gun violence in the US has far surpassed that of any other nation. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the adjusted firearm homicide rate in the US is 22 times that of the European Union and more than that of Asian countries like Japan and the Republic of Korea.
This year is on track to be no different. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have as of mid-April already been 149 mass shootings in the US — with gun violence claiming lives in every state in the country.
The Independent's John Bowden reports:
Two women died protecting children who survived massacre sparked by noise complaint
Two Texas women died while protecting children from a gunman who also killed three others, including an eight-year-old child.
The violence unfolded on Friday night when neighbours in the city of Cleveland, about an hour away from Houston, asked 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza to stop shooting rounds in his yard because they had sleeping children in the home, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.
Two women died protecting kids who survived Texas massacre sparked by noise complaint
Francisco Oropeza, intoxicated and armed with an AR-15 style rifle, allegedly stormed inside his neighbours’ home and fatally shot five people and injured three others
Texas authorities release potential motive in shooting
The shooting was reported at around 10.30pm on the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometres) northeast of Houston. Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint.
The house where the shooting took place
On their way there, they received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location. Three children covered in blood were transported to the hospital, where they were determined to be uninjured, while two other witnesses at the scene were evaluated by first responders and released.
The SJCSO also said that Mr Oropeza “has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard”.
The Independent's Andrea Blanco:
What do we know about the victims?
The names of the five fatal victims have not been released pending notification to their next of kin, police said.
Authorities have said that a family member walked up to the fence and requested the gunman stopped shooting rounds in his own backyard. The suspect then allegedly responded that it was his property and the violence unfolded.
The youngest victim of the shooting was eight years old. Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.
“The Honduran ladies that were laying over these children were doing it in such an effort as to protect the child,” Mr Capers said.
Ten people were in the residence at the time of the tragedy.
How a complaint over gun noise turned into a mass murder
A Texas man allegedly opened fire on his neighbours after they asked him to stop shooting rounds in his yard, authorities in Texas said on Saturday (29 April).
Five people, including an eight-year-old child and a 15-year-old girl, were killed in the Friday night violence, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.
Here’s everything we know about the shooting:
Everything we know about Texas mass shooting that left five dead
Five people, including an eight-year-old child and a 15-year-old girl, were killed in the Friday night violence in San Jacinto County, writes Andrea Blanco
