Authorities have cornered the suspect in a deadly shooting at a home in Texas in which five people died, including an eight-year-old.

The gunman, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep. Oropeza, who is originally from Mexico, is now surrounded by police but has yet to be apprehended, NPR reported.

“The neighbors walked over and said … ‘Hey man, can you not do that, we’ve got an infant in here trying to sleep’ or whatever,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said, per the Washington Post. “They went back in their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15.”

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital.

The deceased, who ranged in age from eight to early forties, were from Honduras.

The shooting was reported around 10.30pm local time in Cleveland, a city located around 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston.