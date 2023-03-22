Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of murdered 13-year-old Florida schoolgirl Tristyn Bailey have paid tribute to the “treasured” teenager ahead of her killer’s sentencing.

Tristyn was stabbed more than 100 times in May 2021 by her classmate Aiden Fucci, who is now 16.

Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February and is now facing a judge to find out his fate. As a juvenile when the offence took place, he is not eligible for the death penalty, but he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Tristyn Bailey (Bailey family)

Friends and family of the victim will give impact statements to the judge before he hands down the sentence.

Tristyn’s family released previously unseen photos of her along with a heartbreaking statement about what she had meant to individual members of her family.

“To her family, Tristyn fulfilled every role to the fullest. As the baby of the family, she is treasured in every way,” the family said.

“She was absolutely adored by her grandparents and spent much time with them even managing to get the most attention as a baby from her grandad than any sibling before her.

“As a daughter, Tristyn always exceeded the expectations that were put in front of her. She was dedicated and thoughtful. Stacy and Tristyn enjoyed a great many memories from cheer weekends and enjoyed a close bond.”

Tristyn’s parents released previously unseen family shots (Bailey family)

And they added: “Tristyn’s best role may have been as a sibling. She was always able to engage with each of them. When any one of them had anything to do, she was the first to go with them.

“Brittney and Tristyn, despite being 16 years apart, were best friends and kindred spirits. She and Alexis shared in their deep love of animals and spent a lot of time together with Alexis being almost a 2nd mom.

Tristyn was described as ‘dedicated and thoughtful’ (Bailey family)

“As the only brother, Teegan commands a special bond with each of his sisters and Teegan was able to bring out Tristyn’s serious side. They would talk about goals and aspirations and outline the work to accomplish them.

“Sophia and Tristyn were easily described as the ying/yang relationship. From the moment Tristyn entered the world, they spent all their time together and were the best of friends.”

Tristyn’s family said it was a ‘travesty’ not to be able to see what she would have done with her life (Bailey family)

And the family concluded their tribute, by saying: “Tristyn made an incredible impact in 13 years and it is a travesty to not see what she would have done. We remain forever, Tristyn Bailey Strong!”