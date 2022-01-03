Donald Trump and children Ivanka and Don Jr subpoenaed by New York’s top prosecutor in fraud probe

Former president has termed investigation a ‘witch hunt’

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Monday 03 January 2022 18:18
Ivanka Trump compares father to Winston Churchill

Donald Trump and his two oldest children - Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka - have been subpoenaed by New York’s top prosecutor as part of a fraud probe.

A filing from New York’s Attorney General Letitia James’ office said investigators were seeing testimony from the the trio, along with documents from the family business.

The prosecutor’s office recently filed the subpoenas, in an attempt to force the former president and his children to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the Trump Organisation, the company that includes about 500 business entities owned by Mr Trump and his family members.

The New York Times said subpoenas for the former president and two of his children were served on December 1, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. It added that Eric Trump, another of Mr Trump’s sons, was already questioned by Ms James’ office as far back as October 2020.

More follows.....

