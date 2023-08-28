Shooting on UNC campus leaves at least one wounded, reports say

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus” at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

An emergency alert went out just after 1pm on Monday advising students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice.

At least one person was wounded, The Daily Tar Heel reported.

UNC Police issued a photo of a person of interest who is being sought.

“This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation,” police wrote. “If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911.”

Students are still under a shelter-in-place order as police and paramedics respond to the scene where at least one shot was allegedly heard near Caudill Labs, according to local reports.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement on Twitter about the shooting.

“I have spoken with Orange County Sheriff Blackwood and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Buffaloe and pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

“My office is in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC-Chapel Hill who are taking precautions to protect campus following today’s shooting. This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community.”

Several images and videos have emerged from students sheltering in place on campus. Many told ABC11 that they were having trouble getting phone calls out, so they’ve been texting their parents.

One worried mother, Jennifer Reid, shared the conversation she had her son Michael, a student at UNC, on X, formerly known as Twitter, who is sheltering in place on campus.

Mr Reid told The Independent that her son told her a SWAT team and officers are right across where he is located.

”No one should have to have these text exchanges with their child bc there’s an active shooter at their school. We have to do more to regulate guns in this country!!!” Ms Reid tweeted.

Video footage showed a heavy police presence on the campus of the state’s flagship university, where the fall semester started last week.

(Jennifer Reid)

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools are in secure mode, which means all building doors are closed and locked.

The school district said elementary schools will not dismiss students until there is an all clear given at UNC.

"As a safety precaution, schools have been directed not to release students to their families at this time," the district said.