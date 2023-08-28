UNC Carolina shooter - latest: Suspect arrested after faculty member killed during Chapel Hill shooting
‘Armed and dangerous’ person reported on campus on Monday afternoon
University on lockdown over ‘active shooting’ situation on campus
A suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooting situation at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday.
Local law enforcement and UNC officials issued an alert just after 1pm Monday about “an armed and dangerous person” on or near the campus. Police said during a press conference that a faculty member was killed in the shooting.
“The students are certainly traumatised,” UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M Guskiewicz said. “But I want to commend those who were inside the building ensuring everyone’s safety.”
A suspect was arrested near a residential area 10 minutes away from campus, but the weapon used in the shooting has yet to be recovered. Local police are searching a residence on William Circle, WRAL reported.
Students were ordered to shelter in place as police and paramedics responded to the scene where at least one shot was allegedly heard near Caudil Labs. Around 4.15pm, UNC Police lifted the shelter-in-place order.
FBI on campus assisting response to UNC shooting
The FBI is assisting local police as they investigate a campus shooting at the University of North Carolina that left one faculty member dead on Monday.
Unnamed suspect in custody
An unnamed suspect was arrested near a residential area 10 minutes away from campus, but the weapon used in the shooting has yet to be recovered.
Local police are searching a residence on William Circle, WRAL reported.
“Please know that support is available and [we[ stand ready to help,” Mr Guskiewicz said in a statement, also thanking authorities for their swift response.
All classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day.
UNC confirms faculty member killed in campus shooting at lab
“We are waiting for confirmation that the next of kin has been contacted before we share more information,” Chancellor Kevin M Guskiewicz said in a statement on Monday.
“I am devastated by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring, and research every day,” he added. “This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus.”
Classes have been canceled for Monday and Tuesday.
Suspect in custody, police say
Law enforcement to hold press conference shortly
Authorities are expected to provide updates on the shooting at UNC at Chapel Hill in 15 minutes.
Students told to avoid Caudil Labs building as investigation continues
Students and faculty get ‘all clear’ from UNC officials
‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough ... We shouldn’t have to go to class in fear'
Classes at UNC resumed just last week. UNC at Chapel Hill student Mary-Margaret Barbee opened up about the terrifying experience as she continued to shelter in place on Monday.
“As a UNC Chapel Hill student who is currently still sheltering in place with no updates other than the sound of sirens and helicopters, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. This shouldn’t happen. We shouldn’t have to go to class in fear of our lives. We need legislative change,” Ms Barbee tweeted.
“What’s happening on our campus at #UNC right now is terrifying, tragic, and above all else, infuriating. It’s infuriating to see this happening to the place I call home. It’s infuriating that this happens every. single. day. and nothing is done about it.”
Heavy police presence three hours after active shooting situation started
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen at the UNC Chapel Hill campus on Monday evening as authorities continued to hunt for a gunman.
Armoured vehicles and helicopters could also be seen at the scene.
Dozens of students made their way out of certain buildings after being directly instructed to do so, but UNC police said a shelter-in-place remains in effect at large.