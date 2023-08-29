UNC Carolina shooting – latest: Suspect arrested after faculty member killed during Chapel Hill shooting
An ‘armed and dangerous’ person was reported on the Chapel Hill campus on Monday afternoon
University on lockdown over ‘active shooting’ situation on campus
A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday.
Local law enforcement and UNC officials issued an alert just after 1pm Monday about “an armed and dangerous person” on or near the campus. Police said during a press conference that a faculty member was killed in the shooting.
“The students are certainly traumatised,” UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M Guskiewicz said. “But I want to commend those who were inside the building ensuring everyone’s safety.”
A suspect was arrested near a residential area 10 minutes away from campus, but the weapon used in the shooting has yet to be recovered.
Students were ordered to shelter in place as police and paramedics responded to the scene where at least one shot was allegedly heard near Caudill Labs. Around 4.15pm, UNC Police lifted the shelter-in-place order.
Senator Thom Tillis calls shooting ‘heartbreaking’
“The scenes out of UNC-Chapel Hill are heartbreaking, and something that no student, teacher, or parent should ever have to live through,” said senator Thom Tillis.
“Susan and I mourn the innocent life taken. We must all continue to work together to protect our schools, confront the nation’s mental health crisis, and keep firearms out of the wrong hands.”
Is gun violence worse in red states?
Democratic-led cities are frequently depicted as leading centres of gun violence, but that obscures the bigger picture: shooting deaths occur across the US – and red states have some of the worst records.
GOP says gun violence mostly happens in Democratic cities – the figures disagree
Conservatives like to paint Democratic states as crime-ridden warzones, but gun violence is worse in red states, Josh Marcus writes
Everything we know about the shooting at UNC
A shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill killed a faculty member, according to the university.
“I am devastated by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring, and research every day,” chancellor Kevin M Guskiewicz said in a statement on Monday.
“This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus.”
Andrea Cavallier and Josh Marcus report.
UNC faculty member confirmed dead as active shooter shuts down Chapel Hill school
Students received an emergency alert about an ‘armed and dangerous person on or near campus’
North Carolina governor issues statement
North Carolina governor Roy Cooper yesterday issued a statement, calling the shooting incident a “tragic way to start a new semester”.
“My office is in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC-Chapel Hill who are taking precautions to protect campus safety following today’s shooting,” he said in a statement shared on X, previously known as Twitter.
“This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community.”
In an additional statement, Mr Cooper said he spoke with Orange County sheriff Blackwood and Department of Public Safety Secretary Buffaloe and “pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus”.
America’s gun violence epidemic continues
Monday’s campus shooting at the University of North Carolina added another name to the more than 28,000 people who have died because of gun violence in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Students crowded in gym locker rooms to stay safe
After the university went into lockdown, students crowded gym locker rooms away from windows in order to stay safe.
Adrian Lanier, a sophomore computer science major, said he and others sat against a wall in a gym, trying to stay as far away as possible from doors and windows as rumors spread.
“No one really felt safe enough to leave. I didn’t,” Mr Lanier told Associated Press.
Oliver Katz, an exchange student from Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, said some students crowded into gym locker rooms to get away from windows while others crouched in corners and sat on the floor.
“This never happens where I’m from,” Mr Katz said.
“It was intense. But I was a little surprised that other people weren’t panicking that much.”Mr Katz, who has only been on campus for two weeks, said he’s worried his home university will bring the exchange students back early.
“I don’t want to leave. I like it here, and I do still feel safe.”
Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz apologised to students who are “feeling uncertain about your safety right now”.
This is the second week of the fall semester at the college.
All classes cancelled for Tuesday
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has cancelled all classes for today following the killing of a faculty member on campus.
All non-mandatory operations have been suspended as well, the university said in a statement.“Due to today’s incident on campus, UNC-Chapel Hill will operate at a Condition 2 on Tuesday,” the statement read.
“Condition 2” – which is one level short of a complete campus closure – will remain in place until 11.59pm on 29 August, the university said.
What comes next for the UNC shooting investigation?
Police have apprehended a suspect in Monday’s UNC shooting, but that’s only the beginning.
Officials have yet to name the man or levy any official charges in the incident, which left one faculty member dead.
“We are looking for a firearm. It is too early to determine if the firearm was legally obtained, and we’re not prepared at this time to what kind of weapon it was,” UNC police chief Brian James said in a press conference on Monday.
Students and staff barricaded themselves for three hours
A gunman killed a faculty member in a science building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, forcing the college to temporarily go into a lockdown.
Police arrested the suspect over three hours after the initial reports of shots fired came in from Caudill Labs, officials said at a news conference.
Emergency sirens were sounded about two minutes after a 911 caller reported gunfire around 1pm at the laboratory in the heart of the flagship campus.
The students and faculty members reportedly barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4.15pm.
“This loss is devastating, and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.
WATCH: Students jump out of windows to flee UNC shooting
Students went so far as to jump out of windows to flee an active shooter on the campus of the University of North Carolina.
WRAL captured the chaos in this video.