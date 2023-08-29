✕ Close University on lockdown over ‘active shooting’ situation on campus

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday.

Local law enforcement and UNC officials issued an alert just after 1pm Monday about “an armed and dangerous person” on or near the campus. Police said during a press conference that a faculty member was killed in the shooting.

“The students are certainly traumatised,” UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M Guskiewicz said. “But I want to commend those who were inside the building ensuring everyone’s safety.”

A suspect was arrested near a residential area 10 minutes away from campus, but the weapon used in the shooting has yet to be recovered.

Students were ordered to shelter in place as police and paramedics responded to the scene where at least one shot was allegedly heard near Caudill Labs. Around 4.15pm, UNC Police lifted the shelter-in-place order.