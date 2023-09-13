Jump to content

Liveupdated1694629757

UNC lockdown - live: ‘Armed and dangerous’ person alert at Chapel Hill campus

Alert sent out just before 1pm on Wednesday

Andrea Cavallier,Graeme Massie
Wednesday 13 September 2023 19:29
Police are pictured at the scene of an alleged active shooter situation at UNC Chapel Hill on 28 August

Police are pictured at the scene of an alleged active shooter situation at UNC Chapel Hill on 28 August

(ABC 11)

Police have given the “all clear” more than an hour after the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was placed on lockdown - the second one in just 16 days.

An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, on Wednesday, after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

Students and staff were told to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”.

Local TV station WRAL reported that police were on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.

This marks the second terrifying incident at the school in just over two weeks. On 28 August, the campus was on lockdown for hours amid reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

That person was identified as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student who allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.

1694628963

Police give ‘all clear’ on UNC campus

UNC campus police lifted the lockdown after more than an hour following reports of an “armed and dangerous person.”

A campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat posed “on or near campus.”

At 2.10pm the university put out an updated alert that stated: “All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities.”

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 19:16
1694628911

Latest alert comes two weeks after professor Zijie Yan shot on campus

Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and a researcher, was shot and killed last month on campus sparking an hours-long lockdown.

Mr Yan was listed as the academic adviser to alleged killer UNC PhD student Tailei Qi, 34, who was arrested in the shooting.

Before joining UNC in 2019, Mr Yan was an assistant professor at Clarkson University in New York and received postdoctoral training at the University of Chicago. The slain professor left behind two young daughters.

He was shot at Caudill Laboratory which is roughly a quarter-mile from the student union that houses Alpine Bagel Cafe where police have zeroed in on in the incident on Wednesday. Students were seen running from the student union, WRAL reported.

Who was UNC Chapel Hill shooting victim Zijie Yan?

Assistant professor Zijie Yan was the suspect’s academic adviser

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 19:15
1694628011

UNC police advise students and staff to ‘silence phones’

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 19:00
1694627764

Lockdown comes 24 hours after UNC students protested gun laws

The latest lockdown comes just 24 hours after UNC students protested state gun laws at the State House in nearby Raleigh, chanting “Vote Them Out” towards the politicians present.

Just last month, Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was gunned down on the Chapel Hill campus.

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 18:56
1694627711

1694627184

Police on lookout for suspect involved in incident at Alpine Bagel

Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm, according to WRAL.

Sources told the TV station that no shots have been fired.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles parked near the student union near the intersection of Stadium Drive and South Road, and audio of the sirens going off across the campus were posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 18:46
1694626923

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools in ‘secure mode’

All Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools have been advised to enter “Secure Mode” due to reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near the UNC campus.

This means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, and classroom instruction can continue normally inside, according to a tweet.

“Stay close to your phone & email for updates as we monitor this new & ongoing situation,” it advised.

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 18:42
1694626658

UNC employee tweets taking cover in library following alert

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 18:37
1694626130

UNC issues alert after reports of ‘armed and dangerous’ person on campus

A University of North Carolina campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat posed “on or near campus.”

The campus has been placed into lockdown over an “armed and dangerous person.”

UNC Media Relations said they have no additional information at this time.

Andrea Cavallier13 September 2023 18:28
1694625710

Breaking: UNC campus on lockdown

The University of North Carolina campus has been placed into lockdown over an “armed and dangerous person” just two weeks after a faculty member was fatally shot there.

A campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat posed “on or near campus.”

Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm, according to WRAL.

UNC campus on lockdown over ‘armed and dangerous person’ two weeks after shooting

Campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to ‘go inside now’ and to ‘avoid windows’

Graeme Massie13 September 2023 18:21

