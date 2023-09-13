Police are pictured at the scene of an alleged active shooter situation at UNC Chapel Hill on 28 August (ABC 11)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have given the “all clear” more than an hour after the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was placed on lockdown - the second one in just 16 days.

An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, on Wednesday, after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

Students and staff were told to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”.

Local TV station WRAL reported that police were on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.

This marks the second terrifying incident at the school in just over two weeks. On 28 August, the campus was on lockdown for hours amid reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.

That person was identified as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student who allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.