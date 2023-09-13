UNC lockdown - live: ‘Armed and dangerous’ person alert at Chapel Hill campus
Alert sent out just before 1pm on Wednesday
Police have given the “all clear” more than an hour after the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was placed on lockdown - the second one in just 16 days.
An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, on Wednesday, after reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.
Students and staff were told to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”.
Local TV station WRAL reported that police were on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm.
This marks the second terrifying incident at the school in just over two weeks. On 28 August, the campus was on lockdown for hours amid reports of an “armed and dangerous person”.
That person was identified as Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student who allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.
Police give ‘all clear’ on UNC campus
UNC campus police lifted the lockdown after more than an hour following reports of an “armed and dangerous person.”
A campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat posed “on or near campus.”
At 2.10pm the university put out an updated alert that stated: “All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities.”
Latest alert comes two weeks after professor Zijie Yan shot on campus
Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and a researcher, was shot and killed last month on campus sparking an hours-long lockdown.
Mr Yan was listed as the academic adviser to alleged killer UNC PhD student Tailei Qi, 34, who was arrested in the shooting.
Before joining UNC in 2019, Mr Yan was an assistant professor at Clarkson University in New York and received postdoctoral training at the University of Chicago. The slain professor left behind two young daughters.
He was shot at Caudill Laboratory which is roughly a quarter-mile from the student union that houses Alpine Bagel Cafe where police have zeroed in on in the incident on Wednesday. Students were seen running from the student union, WRAL reported.
Assistant professor Zijie Yan was the suspect’s academic adviser
UNC police advise students and staff to ‘silence phones’
Lockdown comes 24 hours after UNC students protested gun laws
The latest lockdown comes just 24 hours after UNC students protested state gun laws at the State House in nearby Raleigh, chanting “Vote Them Out” towards the politicians present.
Just last month, Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was gunned down on the Chapel Hill campus.
Police on lookout for suspect involved in incident at Alpine Bagel
Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm, according to WRAL.
Sources told the TV station that no shots have been fired.
Video from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles parked near the student union near the intersection of Stadium Drive and South Road, and audio of the sirens going off across the campus were posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools in ‘secure mode’
All Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools have been advised to enter “Secure Mode” due to reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near the UNC campus.
This means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, and classroom instruction can continue normally inside, according to a tweet.
“Stay close to your phone & email for updates as we monitor this new & ongoing situation,” it advised.
UNC employee tweets taking cover in library following alert
UNC issues alert after reports of ‘armed and dangerous’ person on campus
UNC Media Relations said they have no additional information at this time.
Breaking: UNC campus on lockdown
The University of North Carolina campus has been placed into lockdown over an “armed and dangerous person” just two weeks after a faculty member was fatally shot there.
Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen with a firearm, according to WRAL.
Campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to ‘go inside now’ and to ‘avoid windows’