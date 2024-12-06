✕ Close Officials reveal Brian Thompson’s shooting appears to be a ‘brazen targeted attack’

A manhunt continues for the masked gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as police are looking into whether or not he may have fled New York City on a bus.

Police believe the suspect, who has not been captured or identified, arrived in Manhattan by bus on November 24, a full 10 days before he opened fire on the CEO outside the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday morning.

The unknown assailant then fled to Central Park on a Citi Bike. Surveillance footage captured the man leaving the park without his backpack, which has not been found, according to a law enforcement official.

Police are now looking into whether he left the city by bus. It’s believed he arrived in the city 10 days earlier on a bus that originated in Atlanta.

On Thursday, the NYPD released two photos of the assailant without his face covering from inside the HI New York City Hostel. He revealed his face after a hostel worker asked to “see his pretty smile,” police said. He is said to have used a fake New Jersey identification to book the room.

The manhunt for the suspect has entered its third day, with police investigating a smudged fingerprint found on a water bottle left at the scene that could potentially contain vital DNA.

Police are examining bullet casings found at the scene, which were inscribed with the words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” — terms possibly linked to health insurers’ tactics to avoid paying claims.