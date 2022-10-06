Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed by a former student, officials said.

Thomas Meixner, 52, was a professor at the University of Arizona. On Wednesday, a man who police believe to be a former student of Mr Weixner's shot and killed him.

The Tucson Sentinel reports that the suspect, Murad Dervish, 46, was arrested several hours later outside Gila Bend, about 120 miles away.

Just before 2pm that day, UA police received a report that a "former student" had entered the campus building that houses the university's Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Mr Meixner's office was located in that building.

The individual who reported the "former student" to police asked that officers remove the man from the building, according to the university police. The department claimed the man who had entered the building was Mr Dervish, and noted that he had been banned from the building in the past.

The shooting occurred shortly afterwards, around 2.06pm, while officers were moving to intercept the alleged gunman. After the shooting, the gunman fled the scene.

Thomas Meixner, 52, was a professor and researcher at the University of Arizona, where he led the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences (University of Arizona )

Mr Meixner was rushed to Banner University Medical Center but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr Dervish has no prior criminal record, but had been recently evicted from a guest home in a university-adjacent neighborhood.

The Tucson Sentinel spoke with several neighbours, who claimed they had a "bad feeling" about the man. A married couple claimed they saw him have "bad interactions" with young women who lived in the main house on the property where he was staying. The couple became so worried for them they offered to let the girls stay with them.

Another neighbour, speaking on condition of anonymity to the Tucson Sentinel, said Mr Dervish had revealed that his university experience "wasn't going well." It is unclear what — if any — connection exists between Mr Dervish and Mr Meixner. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Police did not initially release the name of the victim following the shooting, but the Tucson Sentinel confirmed through multiple university sources that Mr Meixner was the man who was killed. The university confirmed the name publicly on Wednesday.

The professor had taught and researched hydrology at the university since 2005. He eventually became the head of the university's Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences in October of 2019.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students," UA President Robert Robbins wrote in a statement.