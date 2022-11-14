Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are identified

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four University of Idaho students found dead near the campus on Sunday have been identified.

The Moscow Police Department named the four students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Police were called to an address in King Road just before midday on Sunday where they found the bodies of the four students.

Police believe the deaths were as a result of homicide, but have not released any information about how the students died.

In a statement, Moscow police said no suspects had been arrested, but they did not believe there was an “ongoing community risk” based on their preliminary investigation.

The campus was placed into lockdown on Sunday afternoon as the University of Idaho issued an alert to students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

The threat was lifted several hours later, but university officials warned students to remain “vigilant”.

In a post on social media, president Scott Green said Monday classes would be cancelled “out of respect for these fellow Vandals”, a reference to the school mascot.

Mr Green urged any students who were left traumatised by the tragedy to seek counselling.

The deaths came on the same day that three University of Virginia students were allegedly shot dead by a fellow student. Two others wounded in the shooting on campus.

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones was arrested 12 hours later after going on the run.