Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger made ‘creepy’ remarks to female staff at brewery months before arrest
Moscow Police name Bryan Christopher Kohberger as main suspect in Idaho murders during press conference following capture near Scranton, Pennsylvania
A suspect arrested and charged Friday in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students made inappropriate comments to female staff at a brewey.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
Jordan Serulnec, who owns Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem, PA, told NBC News in a report published this weekend that Mr Kohberger was known for making inappropriate comments to female customers and staff.
The business has a system that allows staff to add notes to customers’ profiles when their IDs are scanned. After he read what his employees had written about Mr Kohberger, Mr Serulnec decided to confront the now-accused murderer.
“Staff put in there, ‘Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him. He’ll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable,’” Mr Serulnec told NBC.
In a press conference on Friday, Moscow Police said that more information about the circumstances leading up to the arrest would be released once Mr Kohberger appears in court in Idaho, as his arrest warrant will remain sealed until then following state law.
Mr Kohbrger’s attorney Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar has since revealed that the University of Washington PhD criminology student intends to waive his 3 January extradition hearing in the Keystone state to expedite his return to Idaho.
Cleaning at murder home halted after surprise arrest
Authorities had announced that a cleaning professional crew would be starting the process of removing biohazards at the crime scene.
But after the breakthrough arrest of Washington University PhD criminology student Bryan Koberger in the early morning hours of Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said “the house cleanup has been halted, and that came by a legal request from the court.”
The parents of the Idaho murder victims deserve space to grieve
Everybody loves an unsolved murder mystery - except one that is real life, Andrew Buncombe writes for The Independent.
“And plenty of people love pondering over clues, and conspiracies, and potential theories for such a mystery, but not when four young people have been murdered in their beds, and the police appear to be making no progress.
For more than six weeks, the plight of four young students - Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin - has gripped the imagination of a large chunk of America.”
But the reality is, the parents of the victims will carry their loss for life, even after the media and web sleuth’s fascination wears off.
“Let us hope, that all of us - the media, and the public - try to bear in mind the ongoing agonies the families will endure, and grant them the space and privacy to deal with that,” Andrew writes.
Why the macabre and harrowing Idaho murders case has gripped the world
It is crucial we now give these parents space to grieve
Genetic genealogy led investigators to the suspect
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
According to a report by CNN, investigators identified suspect Bryan Kohberger after reportedly finding DNA at the crime scene.
The sample found was then matched to the DNA of potential family members on a public database, a source told the network.
Officers then used investigative work to track Mr Kohberger.
An in-depth look at how Idaho police finally found a suspect
After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November have finally been given a breakthrough.
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
The case shocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks police did not appear to have a suspect and gave little information about what they knew.
Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.
So how did we get here? This is a timeline of major events as far as we know them.
Io Dodds reports.
Timeline: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes Io Dodds
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
In a press conference on Friday, Moscow Police said that more information about the circumstances leading up to the arrest would be released once Mr Kohberger appears in court in Idaho, as his arrest warrant will remain sealed until then following state law.
Mr Kohbrger’s attorney Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar has since revealed that the University of Washington PhD criminology student intends to waive his 3 January extradition hearing in the Keystone state to expedite his return to Idaho.
Cleaning at crime scene halted after surprise arrest
Authorities had announced that a cleaning professional crew would be starting the process of removing biohazards at the crime scene.
But after the breakthrough arrest of Washington University PhD criminology student Bryan Koberger in the early morning hours of Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said “the house cleanup has been halted, and that came by a legal request from the court.”
Idaho murders suspect carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes.
As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.
The Independent has the story:
Idaho murder suspect carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
Questions also covered how they felt after committing a crime
How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes Io Dodds.
Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.
So how did we get here?
The Independent has the story:
Timeline: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes Io Dodds
WATCH: Moscow Police announce arrest in quadruple murder investigation
Police in Idaho announced on Friday that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder, in connection with the November deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.
In a press conference on 30 December, Moscow Police Chief James Fry made the announcement, and was also joined by Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson and director of the Idaho State Police Kedrick Wills.
Idaho murders: Key moments from Moscow police press conference
Police in Idaho announced on Friday that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder, in connection with the November deaths of four students from the University of Idaho. In a press conference on 30 December, Moscow Police Chief James Fry made the announcement, and was also joined by Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson and director of the Idaho State Police Kedrick Wills. As well as revealing the identity of their suspect, authorities also went on to reassure the public that the local community is safe. Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
Idaho police appear to rule out other suspects in college killings
Idaho police have ruled out any other suspect in the killings of four university students as they addressed the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger for the first time.
Authorities captured the 28-year-old PhD students at a property in Albrightsville, Pennslyvania, in the early hours of Friday and he now faces extradition to Idaho to face four murder charges.
“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe, but we still need to be vigilant,” said Moscow police chief James Fry on Friday.