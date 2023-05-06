Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus after a fight unfolded in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Authorities first issued an alert shortly after 2am after responding to a large fight in the 300 Block of S Gilbert Street. Students were told half an hour later to avoid the area as multiple people had been attacked and several others fled the scene.

The victims, whose ages are not immediately available but were described as young, are receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital.

“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.

Campus police said in a later update on Saturday that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public.

An investigation is now underway, no other information will be released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at 319-356-6800.