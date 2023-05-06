Multiple stabbing victims near University of Iowa campus as suspect remains on the loose
The first stabbing was reported around 2am on Saturday
Three men were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus after a fight unfolded in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Authorities first issued an alert shortly after 2am after responding to a large fight in the 300 Block of S Gilbert Street. Students were told half an hour later to avoid the area as multiple people had been attacked and several others fled the scene.
The victims, whose ages are not immediately available but were described as young, are receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital.
“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.
Campus police said in a later update on Saturday that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public.
An investigation is now underway, no other information will be released at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at 319-356-6800.