UVA shooting - latest: Christopher Jones to appear in court as witnesses reveal ‘bizarre’ words before attack
University of Virginia Shooting: 3 killed, 2 injured; former football player named as suspect
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three fellow students and wounding two others will appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.
Christopher Darnell Jones is scheduled to appear at Albemarle General District Court at 9am local time, where he faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony.
On Tuesday, authorities added additional charges of two counts malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in connection to the surviving victims.
New details continue to emerge about the events leading up to the shooting that left three college football stars – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – dead.
Officials have confirmed that Mr Jones was on the field trip with the victims and was on the bus when he opened fire.
A witness also revealed the “bizarre” words the suspect said moments before opening fire.
“Chris got up and pushed and pushed Lavel,” Ryan Lynch told KYW. “After he pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ He said something like that but it was really bizarre because they didn’t talk to him the whole trip.”
Alleged shooter was known to UVA authorities
Police identified the suspect in the shooting near a parking garage on the main campus on Sunday night as student and former football player Christoper Darnell Jones, 22.
UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo revealed on Monday that a UVA multidisciplinary threat assessment team launched an investigation after receiving reports that Mr Jones made comments about owning a gun to an individual unaffiliated with the university.
Mr Longo said that Mr Jones had not made threats at the time, but simply mentioned he had a firearm.
“Because I want to be transparent with you, I want you to know … Mr Jones came to the attention of the University of Virginia’s threat assessment team in the fall of 2022,” Mr Longo said. “They received information that Mr Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person that was unaffiliated with the university.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more details:
Christopher Darnell Jones was honour student in high school
Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, is also a student at the university and was on the Virginia Cavaliers team roster in 2018, according to a profile on the team’s website.
He was no longer affiliated with the team, UVA officials said on Monday. The UVA bio lists the 22-year-old’s numerous accolades and honours during high school, describing him as a played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High School who “earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior”.
He spent his first three years of high school at Varina High School “where he earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and junior”, the bio says.
Mr Jones was also a member of the National Honor Society and was named Student of the Year as a freshman and sophomore at the high school.
The 22-year-old had been hailed as something of a success story after overcoming a troubled childhood to become a model student.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Alleged shooter had brushes of fights as a teen
In a 2018 profile from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, then-18-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones described brushes of fights he’d get into with his peers that would sometimes lead to suspensions.
He admitted that most of those altercations stemmed from kids seeming surprised that a “kid from the projects” was constantly raising his hand to answer questions.
“I would get upset because my intelligence was being insulted. Kids would pick on me — ‘Why did you do that? Why did you answer that question?’” Mr Jones told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “And in that world, disrespect means you should fight.”
Mentors throughout Mr Jones’ high school years provided guidance, with some confiding to the news outlet that they would take him out to restaurants for meals or buy him new clothes when they noticed him wearing the same outfit days in a row.
“I think he had more anger when I first met him,” said one mentor, Xavier Richardson, interviewed for the article. “He always had strong goals. He was ambitious, but his anger simply got in the way,” Mr Richardson said, who had met the teen in the 11th grade.
The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm has the story:
Three UVA students and football teammates killed in shooting
Three football players on the university team the Virginia Cavaliers – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – were killed in the attack.
Two other students were shot and wounded and taken to hospital for treatment. One of the surviving victims remains in critical condition while the other is in good condition, authorities said on Monday.
The suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, is also a student at the university and was on the Virginia Cavaliers team roster in 2018, according to a profile on the team’s website – however, he did not appear in any games that year.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Christopher Darnell Jones ‘had a hard time at UVA,’ father says
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr told NBC12 that he could not believe his son was the alleged gunman in the shooting at UVA on Sunday.
“He came to the house. He did his laundry, we sat and talked, and he seemed like he was doing really well,” Mr Jones Sr recounted to the network.
He continued: “When we finally had a chance to talk, he said there were some people there who were giving him a hard time, but he still was upbeat, and he was positive. I don’t know what happened between then and now to cause this to happen.”
UVA Police said on Monday that Mr Jones Jr had been involved in a hazing investigation that was later dropped because witnesses refused to cooperate. It is unclear whether he was accused of hazing or was believed to be a hazing victim.
UVA shooting victim spoke about football team’s “big family” in unaired interview
A CBS reporter shared an interview with one of the UVA shooting’s fatal victims, Lavel Davis Jr, earlier this year,
In the interview, which was never aired, Mr Davis spoke of his teammates and the appreciation he felt for them.
“We all hang out together, we are all a big family,” he said at the time. “We’re trying to be the better in the nation, we’re all like a big family ... We welcome each other and it is like a real brotherhood.”
He added: “It’s all competition but we never that get in the way ... It is a good competition, we’re trying to push each other to chase our dreams.
UVA Police Chief learned mid-presser of the alleged gunman’s arrest
UVA Police Chief Tim Longo was holding a live-streamed news briefing on Monday when he was informed by a captain that Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, had been taken into custody in connection to the shooting at the university’s main campus in Charlottesville on Sunday night.
“We just received information the suspect is in custody,” Mr Longo said at the presser. “Just giving a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief.”
Mr Jones’ arrest just after 11am local time was announced after warnings to the public that he was considered “armed and dangerous.” The manhunt plunged the university’s residences into lockdown as students and staff were commanded by UVA Police and the school administration to shelter in place and seek safety if they weren’t inside already.
The suspect was found about 75 miles from the UVA campus around 11am on Monday. He was taken into custody by Henrico County Police in Richmond.
Tributes pour in for slain students and football teammates
Late on Sunday night, just hours before he would be fatally wounded by a shooter who went on a rampage on the University of Virginia campus, Lavel Davis Jr was posting on his social media feed, sharing posts from professional football players who had successfully made the leap from NCAA to NFL.
Friends and fellow students shared memories about Davis in the comment section of his last post, mourning the loss of the wide receiver, who had made a comeback to the UVA football team after suffering an injury in 2021.
UVA community reels from the violence, holds candlelight vigil
Candlelit vigils were held Monday night at the Charlottesville campus of the University of Virginia, where only one day earlier the entire student body was put on lockdown after a student had opened fire on a bus arriving back from a field trip.
Hundreds of students and university community members, including athletes mourning their fellow football teammates, gathered at the campus’s south lawn carrying candles. Many exchanged hugs while some could be seen crying, still visibly shaken from the event that had sent their campus into lockdown for nearly 12 hours.
Three students – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – were killed in the violence
Suspect in UVA shooting had been involved in hazing investigation
UVA Police Chief Tim Longo revealed on Monday that Mr Jones had been investigated in connection to an alleged hazing incident but the inquiry fell apart after witnesses did not come forward with information.
It is unclear whether Mr Jones was thought to be a victim or the attacker in the investigation, but his father has since said that “some people were giving him a hard time.”
The team learned that Mr Jones had violated protocol by not informing the university about a criminal incident in February 2021 in which he had been involved. The criminal investigation took place outside of Charlottesville and was in relation to a concealed weapon violation, NBC reported.
“He’s required as a student at the University of Virginia to report that and he never did, so the University has taken appropriate administrative charges through the University’s judiciary council and that matter is still pending adjudication,” Mr Longo said.
