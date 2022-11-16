✕ Close University of Virginia Shooting: 3 killed, 2 injured; former football player named as suspect

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three fellow students and wounding two others will appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Christopher Darnell Jones is scheduled to appear at Albemarle General District Court at 9am local time, where he faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony.

On Tuesday, authorities added additional charges of two counts malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in connection to the surviving victims.

New details continue to emerge about the events leading up to the shooting that left three college football stars – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – dead.

Officials have confirmed that Mr Jones was on the field trip with the victims and was on the bus when he opened fire.

A witness also revealed the “bizarre” words the suspect said moments before opening fire.

“Chris got up and pushed and pushed Lavel,” Ryan Lynch told KYW. “After he pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ He said something like that but it was really bizarre because they didn’t talk to him the whole trip.”