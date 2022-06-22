Robb Elementary School: Site of Uvalde shooting to be demolished, says mayor

‘You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school, ever’

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 22 June 2022 05:08
Matthew McConaughey visits Uvalde

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting, will be demolished, mayor Don McLaughlin announced on Tuesday.

In a city council meeting, the mayor said that he spoke with Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District superintendent Hal Harrell and said it was his "understanding".

"You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," Mr McLaughlin said, without providing a timeline for the demolition.

Mr Harrell said that Robb Elementary would be turned into "something other than a school site", while the school will be transferred to a new address, according to Business Insider.

The elementary school reportedly has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades.

Earlier this month, officials announced that students and staff will not return to the school. The superintendent had announced that officials are “working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalised,” as the community grieves in the wake of last month’s massacre.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in