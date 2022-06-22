Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting, will be demolished, mayor Don McLaughlin announced on Tuesday.

In a city council meeting, the mayor said that he spoke with Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District superintendent Hal Harrell and said it was his "understanding".

"You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," Mr McLaughlin said, without providing a timeline for the demolition.

Mr Harrell said that Robb Elementary would be turned into "something other than a school site", while the school will be transferred to a new address, according to Business Insider.

The elementary school reportedly has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades.

Earlier this month, officials announced that students and staff will not return to the school. The superintendent had announced that officials are “working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalised,” as the community grieves in the wake of last month’s massacre.

