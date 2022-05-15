Vicky White news - latest: Recordings of jailhouse phone calls prove guard’s relationship with Casey White
Follow the latest updates
Related video: Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate
Capital murder suspect Casey White is likely to face new charges following his prison break, according to the DA prosecuting his case.
In the aftermath of his 10-day evasion — made possible with the help of correctional officer Vicky White, who died by suicide during a police chase — more details have emerged about how the couple managed to stay under the radar for more than week.
Dramatic police footage captured the moment a nationwide manhunt ended in Indiana earlier this week after White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder, was apprehended and his 56-year-old lover Ms White’s body was pulled from a wrecked vehicle. She died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted shooting wound.
A chilling 911 call released following the crash revealed Ms White telling the capital murder suspect: “Let’s get out and run”. She also appeared to blame White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before their crash.
An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.
GoFundMe page raises over $3,300 for #CarWashJames who spotted Vicky White
Indiana car wash employee James Stinson noticed something funny about a truck left at the business days on end.
“I noticed the car hanging out of the bay, which was unusual. It kept sitting there … Every time I left and came back, the truck was still there,” Mr Stinson told News Nation.
Stranger still, the truck had Tennessee license plates, which struck him as odd.
“I walked up to the truck and went, ‘Oh my God, it’s probably this guy from Alabama,’” he added.
He called police, and the tip eventually worked its way up to the US Marshals service, helping lead to the Vicky and Casey White’s capture in the town of Evansville, Indiana, following a car chase.
Now, a GoFundMe page for Mr Stinson, known to some as #CarWashJames has raised $3,316 out of a total $25,000 goal.
The page was organised by Mark White, who says he is a “friend and advocte” of the family of Connie Ridgeway, a woman Casey White confessed to murdering in 2015.
“We have sought justice for Connie since that day,” Mr White wrote. “After speaking with Connie’s son, Austin, we decided that we would create our own fundraiser.”
Police have calls proving relationship between Vicky and Casey White
Recorded jailhouse phone calls between Vicky White and Casey White help prove the prison guard was having a relationship with the Alabama inmate, according to police.
The pair met in 2020 at the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility, and kept in touch when White was transferred temporarily to state prison.
Once the pair went missing in late April, police spoke with detainees who said the two had been in a romantic relationship, a fact confirmed by records of calls made between the two, Lauderdale County sheriff Rick Singleton told The Guardian.
Large crowd attends Vicky White’s funeral in Alabama
An estimated 200 or so people were in attendance for Vicky White’s funeral in Alabama, including law enforcement officials who the corrections officer stunned by helping inmate and boyfriend Casey White bust out from prison last month.
The service, on a sunny afternoon afternoon in the town of Lexington, took place about 25 miles away from the county jail where Mr White made his escape.
Multiple members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, which runs the jail, were there for the funeral, though Sheriff Rick Singleton was not, the Daily Mail reports.
“I think everyone is just tired and numb at this point,” Jason Butler, director of the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility, told the publication. “I choose to focus on the Vicky I know – she was a good friend and a good colleague for 16 years.”
The eulogy reportedly made no mention of the dramatic manhunt for the couple.
Stockings, sex toys, and a conversation with an old acquaintance: Vicky White’s days before jailbreak revealed
In the days leading up to her daring jailbreak of alleged boyfriend Casey White, Vicky White browsed the selection at an Alabama sex shop, according to an employee.
Anna Jackson, an employee at Florence, Alabama, adult shop Sugar & Spice, said she knew Vicky from a stint in prison and saw the corrections official in the store in late April.
Ms White bought a pair of sexy stockings, and browsed the sex toy selection, Ms Jackson told The Daily Mail.
“I knew Vicky from when I spent four months in Lauderdale County Jail a while back,” she said.
Vicky White also visited a Kohl’s store around that time to buy men’s clothes for Casey, the Mail reports.
The store worker said Vicky White had previously been supportive of her while in prison and struggling with addiction.
“I was in active addiction then and Vicky was the one who transported me for my court dates and what not, so we had an opportunity to talk to each other,” she told the Mail, adding, “One of my court dates I was having a hard time coping and seeing what my life was going to be like and Vicky was the one who said, ‘You got this.’”
However, on the day of their encounter, Ms Jackson said White seemed rushed and distracted.
Vicky White funeral under way
A funeral is under way for Vicky White, an Alabama corrections official who helped inmate and lover Casey White escape a county jail, leading police on an 11-day manhunt where Ms White died by suicide as police closed in, according to officials.
The service is taking place at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama, about 24 miles away from the jail where the couple made their dramatic escape.
WATCH: Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand
Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.
Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the 56-year-old corrections officer’s death a suicide and the 38-year-old career criminal was sent back to Alabama to face charges.
Shocking 911 audio also revealed that Ms White was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash and urged her lover of two years “let’s get out and run” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.
Ms White and White, who was serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting a murder trial for the slaying of a 58-year-old woman, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday after spending 10 days on the run.
Catch up on the dramatic footage here with this story from Rachel Sharp.
Police footage of capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White
Coroner ruled Vicky White’s death a suicide and shocking audio revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash
Twitter wonders: Who will play Vicky White in the TV version?
It seems hardly a day goes by without a true crime story being given the premium TV treatment, from HBOMax’s The Staircase, to Hulu’s The Dropout.
Officials are still unraveling the story of how corrections official Vicky White helped break out alleged lover Casey White from an Alabama prison, but that hasn’t stopped some rather macabre speculation online about who might play Ms White in the glossy TV dramatisation.
Some suggested Charlize Theron and Adam Driver to play the pair of fugitives, while another commenter joked it should be Patricia Arquette.
Vicky White’s funeral set for Saturday in Alabama
Vicky White, the corrections official who allegedly aided in the escape of Alabama inmate Casey White, before taking her own life during a police manhunt, will be buried on Saturday at 1pm CT at a cemetery in Lexington, Alabama.
In addition to a small number of family members at the service, anonymous members of the public appear to be offering support on an online memorial wall.
“I pray for all of you to have the peace that passes all understanding,” wrote one commenter. “I am so sorry for the loss of your daughter, sister, friend, loved one. I did not know Vicky but I am sure she’s in heaven resting in the arms of God now.”
What Casey White’s tattoos reveal about links to neo-Nazi prison gang
Captured fugitive Casey White may be a part of a white supremacist prison gang called the Southern Brotherhood, according to the US Marshals Service.
During the hunt for the rogue couple, officials released prison photos of Mr White’s tattoos, which were filled with Confederate and neo-Nazi imagery.
The group, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is a “large, Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang.”
Who is Vicky White?
An attempted murder. An alleged secret relationship. A multi-state manhunt.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has all the details on the wild story of Vicky White and Casey White, a jail official and inmate who broke out of prison in Alabama and went on the run.
Read more here.
Employee of the year to fugitive: Unanswered questions Vicky White takes to the grave
Former mother-in-law Frances White and longtime colleague Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly tell Rachel Sharp why the community is struggling to reconcile the model employee and ‘really nice person’ they knew with the Vicky White who was at the centre of a dramatic – and fatal – manhunt
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.