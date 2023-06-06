Jump to content

Liveupdated1686094253

Virginia Commonwealth shooting – latest: Seven shot and two arrested at graduation ceremony

Two people arrested following shooting outside high school graduation ceremony

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 07 June 2023 00:30

Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia

Seven people have been shot and wounded at a high school graduation ceremony being held on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus.

Officials in Richmond say that three people suffered life-threatening injuries and dour non-life-threatening injuries after gunshots outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon. Police say that two suspects were arrested.

The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.

Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremonies were ending when the shooting was reported, according to witnesses.

The Altria Theater is the site of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, according to WTVR

1686093924

Virginia governor comments on shooting

“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward,” tweeted Glenn Younkin.

Graeme Massie7 June 2023 00:25
1686093564

Seven victims shot at Virginia high school graduation as police hunt gunman

Unverified reports suggest at least four wounded

Graeme Massie7 June 2023 00:19
1686093181

Authorities give update on Richmond shooting

Authorities say that the shooting started at 5.13pm ET, with seven people suffering gunshot injuries. Of those, three suffered life-threatening injuries and four suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Five others went to the hospital with non-gunshot injuries. Two people have been arrested.

Graeme Massie7 June 2023 00:13
1686092173

Richmond Public Schools closed on Wednesday following shooting

All RPS schools will be closed on Wednesday 7 June out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families in the city.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:56
1686092014

Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:53
1686091136

VCU says ‘no ongoing threat’ after shooting

There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation,” the university stated.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:38
1686090927

Richmond mayor monitoring situation

“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area,” tweeted Levar Stoney.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:35
1686090569

VCU alert on shooting

“The Richmond Police and VCU Police Departments, with support from Virginia State Police and Henrico Police, are on scene near the Altria Theater for a shooting incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation,” VCU said in an alert to its community.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:29
1686090339

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan comments on shooting

“This is heartbreaking. My staff & I are closely monitoring this situation. Praying for the safety of everyone involved. I encourage everyone who can to avoid the area,” she tweeted.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:25
1686090161

Richmond shooting

This is a live blog covering a shooting in Richmond, Virginia.

Graeme Massie6 June 2023 23:22

