Seven people have been shot and wounded at a high school graduation ceremony being held on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus.

Officials in Richmond say that three people suffered life-threatening injuries and dour non-life-threatening injuries after gunshots outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon. Police say that two suspects were arrested.

The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.

Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremonies were ending when the shooting was reported, according to witnesses.

The Altria Theater is the site of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, according to WTVR