Virginia Commonwealth shooting – latest: Seven shot and two arrested at graduation ceremony
Two people arrested following shooting outside high school graduation ceremony
Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia
Seven people have been shot and wounded at a high school graduation ceremony being held on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus.
Officials in Richmond say that three people suffered life-threatening injuries and dour non-life-threatening injuries after gunshots outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon. Police say that two suspects were arrested.
The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.
Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremonies were ending when the shooting was reported, according to witnesses.
The Altria Theater is the site of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, according to WTVR
Virginia governor comments on shooting
“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward,” tweeted Glenn Younkin.
My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward.— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 6, 2023
Seven victims shot at Virginia high school graduation as police hunt gunman
‘Multiple’ victims shot at Virginia high school graduation as police hunt gunman
Unverified reports suggest at least four wounded
Authorities give update on Richmond shooting
Authorities say that the shooting started at 5.13pm ET, with seven people suffering gunshot injuries. Of those, three suffered life-threatening injuries and four suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Five others went to the hospital with non-gunshot injuries. Two people have been arrested.
Richmond Public Schools closed on Wednesday following shooting
All RPS schools will be closed on Wednesday 7 June out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families in the city.
Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia
VCU says ‘no ongoing threat’ after shooting
There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation,” the university stated.
Richmond mayor monitoring situation
“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area,” tweeted Levar Stoney.
Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area.— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 6, 2023
VCU alert on shooting
“The Richmond Police and VCU Police Departments, with support from Virginia State Police and Henrico Police, are on scene near the Altria Theater for a shooting incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation,” VCU said in an alert to its community.
Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan comments on shooting
“This is heartbreaking. My staff & I are closely monitoring this situation. Praying for the safety of everyone involved. I encourage everyone who can to avoid the area,” she tweeted.
This is heartbreaking. My staff & I are closely monitoring this situation. Praying for the safety of everyone involved.— Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (@RepMcClellan) June 6, 2023
I encourage everyone who can to avoid the area. https://t.co/kqofnDMAuq
Richmond shooting
This is a live blog covering a shooting in Richmond, Virginia.