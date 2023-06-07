✕ Close Seven shot, at least two dead at high school graduation in Richmond

Seven people were shot and two have died in gunfire that rang out on Tuesday at a high school graduation ceremony held on Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)’s Monroe Park campus, causing hundreds of students and guests to flee in panic, a moment caught on a video since uploaded to Facebook by one of the event’s attendees.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect who tried to escape. He will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond’s interim police chief Rick Edwards said.

Among the two killed was an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated from Huguenot High School, while the other was a 36-year-old man who was there for the graduation, said Mr Edwards, without revealing the identity of any victims or the suspect.

Six people were brought to VCU Medical Center and their conditions ranged from serious to critical late on Tuesday, spokesperson Mary Kate Brogan said.

Police initially said two suspects were detained but Mr Edwards said later that they determined one of them was not involved.

Richmond mayor Levar Stoney vowed to ensure anyone responsible faces justice. “This should not be happening anywhere,” Mr Stoney said.