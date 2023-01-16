Baby and teen mother among six killed in gang shooting in California

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A six month old baby and their 17-year-old mother were among six people shot dead in a home in Visalia, California, on Monday, authorities say.

The Tulore County Sheriff’s Office said they believe two gunmen entered an address in Harvest Road, Goshen, nine miles west of Visalia, and fired multiple rounds just after 3.30am local time on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Liz Jones told the Sacramento Bee that the infant and her mother were among the dead, but could not provide details of any of the other victims.

Two people who were inside the home survived after hiding from the gunmen, Ms Jones told the news outlet.

Tulore County Sheriff’s deputies told The Visalia Times-Delta they believe the shooting was gang-related. The two suspects remain at large.

According to ABC affiliate KFSN, deputies responding to the 911 calls were told there may be an active shooter.

They located two bodies upon arriving at the address, and a third in the doorway, KFSN reported.

Three further bodies were found inside the home. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The news site said that police executed a search warrant for drugs out at the home one week prior to the attack.

Deputies are expected to provide further details at a press conference later on Monday.

Goshen is a small town of around 3,000 residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or provide information anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

