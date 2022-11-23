Jump to content

Liveupdated1669184827

Chesapeake shooting – live: Walmart attacks leaves ‘multiple dead and injured’, say police

Police spokesperson says officers are still combing the site of the shooting

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 23 November 2022 06:27

Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting

Police say there are “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire on a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia late last night.

More than 40 emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Battlefield Boulevard after a 911 call was made shortly after 10.10 pm local time on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson says officers are still combing the site of the shooting but believe a single perpetrator is now dead.

Asked how many victims were involved, a police spokesperson said there were multiple people wounded and “less than 10 dead” as of a short while ago.

Louise Lucas, a Virginia senator, said the Walmart that was attacked fell within her constituency, and that she was “heartbroken” by the news emerging from Chesapeake.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

1669184116

Five injured rushed to hospital for treatment

At least five injured people from the Walmart store were rushed to the Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, Sentara Healthcare spokesperson Mike Kafka said.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 06:15
1669183772

Virginia senator ‘sickened’ by reports of mass shooting

Mark Warner, a senator from Virginia, said he was "sickened" by the reports of "yet another mass shooting".

"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake," Mr Warner said in a tweet.

"I’ll be monitoring developments closely," he added.

"In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene."

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 06:09
1669183542

Police believe suspect is dead

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department, said authorities believe that the suspect — a lone shooter — is dead.

The spokesperson said he doesn’t believe responding officers fired shots, but it was unclear whether the shooter was dead of a self-inflicting gunshot.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 06:05
1669182124

Family reunification site set up at Conference Center Drive

A family reunification site has been set up at 700 Conference Center Drive.

The site has been set up "only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building".

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 05:42
1669181925

Virginia senator ‘absolutely heartbroken’ with shooting in her constituency

Louise Lucas, a Virginia senator, said that she was "heartbroken" that the latest shooting took place inside a Walmart that fell within her constituency.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 05:38
1669181600

Over 40 emergency vehicles rushed to the spot

More than 40 emergency vehicles were rushed to the scene on Battlefield Boulevard after a 911 call was made at 10.12pm local time on Tuesday.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 05:33
1669180956

Police believe toll is ‘less than 10’

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department, said that there were multiple injured and "less than 10 dead".

He said when the officers arrived at the scene, they realised that it was an active shooting situation and changed their tactics accordingly.

"Over the course of next 30-40 minutes, we were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties."

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 05:22
1669180724

Multiple fatalities as gunman opens fire at Walmart store

A gunman has opened fire on a Walmart department store in Chesapeake, Virginia, with police saying there are “multiple fatalities” as well as wounded people at the scene.

According to the local police, the suspect — a lone shooter — is dead.

‘Multiple fatalities’ as gunman opens fire at Walmart store in Chesapeake

Police say they believe lone shooter is dead

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 05:18
1669180479

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog of a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar23 November 2022 05:14

