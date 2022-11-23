Walmart shooting - live: First Chesapeake victim is named after ‘laughing’ manager opened fire
Follow live updates on Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting
A Walmart employee has shot and killed six victims in a mass shooting inside a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.
Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.
Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries as of Wednesday morning.
Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday morning that the suspect is a male store worker but would not reveal his identity because his next of kin is yet to be notified.
Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the aftermath of the shooting and have determined that there is “no ongoing risk to the public”, said the police chief.
The victims’ identities have also not been officially released at this time, but a memorial to one has been placed by a tree outside the store.
A motive for the shooting is unknown, but witnesses have said they believe it was planned, targeted coworkers, and recall the gunman laughing.
Two victims died at hospital, two in critical condition
Two of the victims of the shooting passed away after being transported to hospital according to Sentara Healthcare.
Another two are listed as in critical condition, and a fifth is in good condition.
FBI assisting investigation
The FBI’s office in Norfolk, Virginia, is assisting in the investigation and has opened a tip line for any information people may have about what led up to the shooting.
Witness says store was ‘extremely crowded’
13 News Now heard from shopper Terri Brown, who left the busy store shortly before the shooting began.
I was counting the police cars. And as the count before the light could turn green, it was 13 police cars, and I could see a fire truck coming. I got home, because I live less than two minutes from that Walmart, and I could just hear police cars just coming and coming and coming and coming.
There are no words. There are just no words. To see this unfold, to be a part of it, to know that this crime occured so close to me, and I was literally in that store, is terrifying.
It was extremely crowded. All of the checkouts were extremely busy. They had most registers open. There [were] long long lines at the self-checkout. They had people at the front doors. There ususally is one or two greeters, tonight I saw probably around four. A lot of people in the store. I literally parked wayyyy down in the parking lot, because you could not find spaces.
It is a busy street, but I think by the time that the first car came past me, it was like, truthfully, if I don't say anything about Chesapeake police, I will say tonight, they were On It.
I don't know what they do the rest of the time, but they were on the scene. Those police cars came so fast. I mean literally within a minute, I was counting 13, firetrucks, I mean they were coming from all areas. There was no traffic moving because so many police cars were coming so quickly.
City refutes false rumours of another active shooter
Victim’s sister says he had just clocked in for work when shooting occurred
CBS 6 News reports that the sister of one of the victims shot at the Chesapeake Walmart had just clocked in for work when he was shot.
“He went in at 10 pm tonight and we received a phone call, well his wife received a phone call, at about 10.18 saying he had been shot. At the time that’s all that we knew, we didn’t know how or why, you know. What was really strange to us is that he clocks in at 10, so he hadn’t even been there 10 minutes,” she said.
"Nothing like this happens in Chesapeake," she added.
The family was preparing their Thanksgiving meal when they receive the news. They have their meal a day early because of the brother’s Walmart shift in preparation for Black Friday.
First victim killed at Chesapeake store is identified
The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.
Rachel Sharp reports.
First victim killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting is identified
In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Wednesday night, Tyneka Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her
Biden urges ‘greater action’ on gun reform
President Joe Biden has urged “greater action” to combat the proliferation of firearms in the US after a gunman fatally shot six people inside a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden urges ‘greater action’ on gun reform after Chesapeake Walmart massacre
Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky provides update
Memorial for first victim placed in parking lot
A memorial for the first identified victim has been placed in the parking lot of the Walmart store.
Tyneka Johnson had just turned 21, according to a family member at the scene.
“She was the nicest person who never bothered anyone,” they told John Gonzalez of 7 News.
Walmart statement
Walmart released the following statement:
We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.
