Man in custody after ploughing into six people outside Walmart

A driver who allegedly plowed his car into a group of migrant workers outside a North Carolina Walmart has been arrested.

Daniel Gonzalez turned himself in just before 6pm local time on Monday, the Lincolnton Police Department said. The suspect has been charged with felony hit and run.

The group of migrants was standing outside the store in Lincolnton when a black SUV rammed into them at around 1.17pm on Sunday. Surveillance footage showed the man slowly driving through the parking lot and then turning to face the workers.

Suddenly, the driver of a black SUV, described as an older white male, rammed into the group before fleeing the scene.

Six workers were struck and injured in the incident. They were all rushed to a nearby Atrium Health-Lincoln for treatment for various injuries.

Mr Gonzalez's family members, who were with him at the time of surrender, alleged that he was parking at Walmart and hit the gas by accident, the police said in a statement.

The family added that Mr Gonzalez panicked and left the scene. His SUV was recovered from a family home in Iron Station on Monday evening.

Following the incident, a number of migrant workers said they were scared after what happened and they believe they were targeted.

Lincolnton Police Department released this image of the suspect’s vehicle (Lincolnton Police Department)

Jorge Lopez told WSOC-TV that he heard the rev of the engine and then felt the impact as the SUV hit him and his coworkers.

“Came with the truck and hit the coworkers. And he was afraid because he was thinking that he’ll be back with a gun or something to kill them,” he added.

The workers had arrived at the Walmart parking lot late Sunday morning from Knob Creek Orchard in Lawndale, where they tended to the farmland. They reportedly make the same trip once a week and use a shaded lawn at the bottom of the parking lot as their regular meeting place to board buses.

The men were standing under trees on Sunday when the SUV pulled up next to the bus.