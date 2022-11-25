Walmart shooting - latest: Andre Bing ‘targeted’ specific victims in Chesapeake rampage, witness says
Follow live updates about the mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia
Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting
A 16-year-old has been identified as one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart store mass shooting.
Fernando Chavez Jr along with five others was fatally shot and at least four others suffered injuries when gunman Andre Bing opened fire at the department store on Tuesday.
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of the gunman, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.
A law enforcement source told local media that Bing was “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.
A former coworker also said he was paranoid about the government watching him and did not like being recorded. One witness claims she saw him target certain people during the attack.
President Joe Biden yesterday said the shooting, as well as the massacre at an LGBT+ club in Colorado Springs over the weekend, underscored the need to outlaw “sick” assault weapons with no social value.
‘Missing my baby’: Families remember Walmart shooting victims
A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy.
That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun right before an employee meeting. Five adults have been identified, while authorities have not released the name of the sixth person killed, a 16-year-old boy.
Here are some details about those who were lost.
Ben Finley and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher have the story.
'Missing my baby': Six killed in Virginia Walmart shooting
Family and loved ones are mourning the six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Community members mourn teen victim of Chesapeake shooting
Community members gathered on Thursday to mourn Fernando Chavez Jr, one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting.
Authorities previously kept the 16-year-old’s name confidential, owing to his age, but supporters have now organised a memorial fund a GoFundMe in his name.
Chavez was remembered as “an amazing person who will be missed,” according to the page.
“He was an 11th grade honors student and new driver, who was excited about his first part-time job at Walmart,” the GoFundMe page continues. “An outstanding son and excellent big brother, he loved building with Legos. He will always be remembered as humble, loving, responsible and hardworking young man.”
Should we rebroadcast name of Chesapeake shooter?
As Americans across the country race to get news about the Chesapeake Walmart shooting, one local newsroom has made an interesting decision: not to repeatedly broadcast the name of the alleged gunman.
Deciding how much to center the identity of the shooter after a mass killing is often a controversial choice in newsrooms.
On the one hand, focusing on the assailant sheds light on what happened, and can suggest places where authorities can look for future warning signs.
On the other hand, the identity of the shooter can often eclipse that of the victims, or even inspire copy cats.
What do you think is the best way forward?
There have been 609 mass shootings this year
The Chesapeake shooting was yet another mass killing in America’s gun-violence epidemic.
According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 609 mass killings in the US this year, part of 39,843 overall gun violence deaths in the country.
Walmart hosts Thanksgiving meal at Virginia hotel for traumatised employees
Walmart hosted a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday for employees of a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, where six people were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday, ABC News reports.
The meal took place at the Delta Hotel in Chesapeake, and featured store employees and their families, as well as faith leaders there to offer comfort.
Seven people remain in the hospital with injuries after the shooting.
Video: Church holds service honoring victims of Chesapeake shooting
A church in Chesapeake, Virginia, held a candle light service honoring the six people who were killed on Tuesday in a mass shooting at a Walmart store.
The service was one of numerous memorials to the tragedy, which have sprung up at the store and around the city.
Watch the full video below, via Reuters.
Chesapeake survivors recount horrific moments from shooting
Survivors of the 22 November shooting inside a Virginia Walmart that killed six people have begun sharing their experiences.
Donya Prioleau said she was inside the employee break room when shots began ringing out.
“We don’t know what made him do this,” she told CNN, referring to store employee and suspected gunman Andre Bing. “None of us can understand why it happened.”
“Half of us didn’t believe it was real until some of us saw all the blood on the floor,” she added.
Another coworker, Jessie Wilczewski, told the network she could’ve run from the shots but chose to stay in the store as her colleagues experienced their final moments.
“I could have ran out that door … and I stayed. I stayed so they wouldn’t be alone,” she said.
Memorial grows outside of Chesapeake Walmart after mass shooting
Mourners and community members have built a memorial outside the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart where six people were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday.
Flowers and balloons have been assembled to remember the victims: Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble, Randy Blevins, Tyneka Johnson, and a 16-year-old boy whose name has been kept confidential.
“It was important for us to come out and remember,” a community member told WAVY. “It was important to remember the lives lost and everybody that was affected by the tragedy. It’s heartbreaking to think about all the employees who have to come back and realize what happened here. All the ones that are in the hospital, more families, it is very tragic.”
‘That’s Andre’: Video shows alleged Walmart shooter Andre Bing joking with coworkers
A video circulating on social media shows alleged Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing at work, joking with his colleagues. In the original clip, which appears to have been taken down from Facebook, shows an individual who resembles Bing telling a story about parking a car, before smiling and darting out of frame when he realises he’s being recorded.
“That’s Andre,” a coworker can be heard saying in the background.
“YOU KILLED PEOPLE THAT WAS REALLY CLOSE TO ME THERE. I NEVER WOULD OF THOUGHT U WOULD DO SOME S*** LIKE THIS... THIS IS THE MANAGER WHO DID THAT !! ROT IN HELL,” Draayia Janaee, who posted the video, wrote on Facebook, Fox News reports.
An in-depth look at what caused the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
Some said he was a loner. Others said he could be gruff and unresponsive.
Police said that on Andre Bing’s cellphone, they discovered a “manifesto” of sorts, in which he complained about unspecified changes to his employment status, and what he termed other staff’s harassment of him about it. One report said that close to his body, police found a list of employees he planned to attack.
As America marked Thanksgiving Day, police in Chesapeake, Virginia, were searching for clues to the mass shooting as a Walmart store, an incident whose horror has reverberated across the nation, another jolting mass shooting taking place in the most mundane of settings.
In Nantucket, Massachusetts, a holidaying Joe Biden was asked about the incident and he vowed he would take action to control the sale of semi-automatic weapons.
“The idea that we’re not enforcing red flag laws … is ridiculous,” he said. “The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”
Andrew Buncombe has the full story for The Independent.
How toxic manager complaints turned to mass murder in Walmart
As nation marks Thanksgiving, yet another community is mourning loved ones lost to gun violence, writes Andrew Buncombe
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.