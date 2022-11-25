✕ Close Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting

A 16-year-old has been identified as one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart store mass shooting.

Fernando Chavez Jr along with five others was fatally shot and at least four others suffered injuries when gunman Andre Bing opened fire at the department store on Tuesday.

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of the gunman, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.

A law enforcement source told local media that Bing was “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.

A former coworker also said he was paranoid about the government watching him and did not like being recorded. One witness claims she saw him target certain people during the attack.

President Joe Biden yesterday said the shooting, as well as the massacre at an LGBT+ club in Colorado Springs over the weekend, underscored the need to outlaw “sick” assault weapons with no social value.