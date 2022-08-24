Two dead and three injured in DC mass shooting as police hunt suspect car

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been confirmed dead and three people are wounded after a shooting in Washington, DC.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, north of New York Avenue in the neighbourhood of Truxton Circle, according to NBC Washington.

Shortly after the incident, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department tweeted an image of a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting.

The Executive Assistant Chief of DC Police Sean Benedict said during a press conference that a call came in at around 12.49pm and that officers were at the scene within a minute of the shooting. He added that the three injured individuals were able to walk to area hospitals.

According to a preliminary investigation based on witness testimony, “a small black SUV was proceeding southbound on North Capitol Street, made it right on O street and stopped the vehicle in front of” a senior citizens’ home, according to Mr Benedict.

“At least two shooters exited the vehicle and began shooting at folks that were on the block. They were either in chairs or standing,” Mr Benedict said. “The individuals got back in that black SUV and went westbound on O Street. At this point, the individuals that were shot ... appear to be all adult black males.”

“We had two people shot overnight on the 200 block of Florida Avenue Northwest and it doesn't appear related to this at all. And then we had a homicide on Minnesota Avenue as well. That appeared to be an argument that escalated and it doesn't appear to be related to this as well,” he added.

He said the area where the shooting took place “appears to be an open-air drug market. MPD routinely polices this area and makes arrests for narcotics violations but our folks, unfortunately, get back out. This is an ongoing problem for us so we need the community's help to continue to quell the disturbance in this area”.

The assistant chief said he didn’t know if any of those who were shot were residents at the senior citizens’ home but added that they don’t “appear to be on the older side”.

Based on “very early information,” Mr Benedict said he believes seven shots were fired and that semiautomatic pistols or rifles were used by the two shooters.

He added that a school near the scene was briefly put on lockdown.

“We're going to need the public's assistance on this. Anybody who has video or any other type of information that they can provide to us, please call us at 202-727-9099 or you can text us anonymously at 50411,” Mr Benedict told the assembled press.

More follows...