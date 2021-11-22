More than 20 people have been injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

There were reports of shots fired during the incident in the Milwaukee suburb.

Waukesha Alerts reported a “mass casualty incident” at the Waukesha Holiday parade area on West Main Street and North Barstow Street. The same Twitter account also reported that at least one suspect is in custody and potentially two others have fled the scene, although this information remains unverified.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

One video shows the SUV striking what appeared to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches was replaced by screams.

More than a dozen units from both fire department and police department were on the scene.

At a press briefing, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said that at around 4.39pm, a red SUV drove into the downtown Christmas parade.

More than 20 were injured as a result of this incident, the police chief said. Some were transported from the scene via ambulance.

He said that the suspect’s vehicle had been recovered and the investigation was ongoing.

“It’s a very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved, the scene is now safe. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family members. We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time,” Chief Thompson said.

Videos posted to the City of Waukesha Twitter account on Sunday afternoon showed marching bands, and women dancing in festive outfits while crowds stood along the sidewalk and sat on curbs.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told The Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

According to reports from CBS58, the area was evacuated and police have asked the public to stay away.

Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public.

A family reunification location is at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Associated Press contributed to this report