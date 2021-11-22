Emergency responders were on the scene after reports that a car plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin (Fox6Now)

Multiple people are dead and more than 20 injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Officials said that 11 adults and 12 children were taken to hospital, with “some fatalities”, but declined to say how were dead because families are still being notified.

Video footage shows a red SUV plowing at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching four abreast in close formation, hitting multiple people and scattering the crowd.

Police chief Dan Thompson said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and seized the vehicle. He said he didn’t yet know if there is any connection to terrorism.

He added that he did not believe the driver had fired a weapon from the vehicle, as some early reports had indicated, but that one officer had shot at it in an attempt to stop it.

