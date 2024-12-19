Rubi Vergara, 14, identified as student gunned down in Wisconsin school shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The student who was killed in the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, has been identified as Rubi Patricia Vergara.

An obituary released Wednesday named the 14-year-old as one of the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The name of the teacher also killed has not yet been released.

Vergara was a freshman at the school and “an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band,” according to the obituary.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed reporting.