Rubi Vergara, 14, identified as student gunned down in Wisconsin school shooting

An obituary released on Wednesday named the 14-year-old as one of the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Thursday 19 December 2024 00:57 GMT
Rubi Patricia Vergara, pictured, has been named as the student who was killed in Monday’s shooting
Rubi Patricia Vergara, pictured, has been named as the student who was killed in Monday’s shooting (Gunderson Funeral & Cremation Care)

The student who was killed in the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, has been identified as Rubi Patricia Vergara.

An obituary released Wednesday named the 14-year-old as one of the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The name of the teacher also killed has not yet been released.

Vergara was a freshman at the school and “an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band,” according to the obituary.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed reporting.

