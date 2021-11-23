Wisconsin parade – latest: Darrell Brooks charged with intentional homicide as cops rule out terror attack
The five people killed by a driver who rammed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening have been identified.
Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson read out the names at a press conference on Monday afternoon: Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Mr Thompson also confirmed the injury toll had risen from 40 to 48.
The suspected driver, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, is facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, police said. He was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” moments prior to driving onto the parade route, and court records show he has an extensive rap sheet dating back to 1999.
Video from the tragedy showed a red SUV barrelling at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching in close formation, striking multiple people and scattering the crowd.
Witnesses described the “horrifying” incident and said the “calm” driver was “going from side to side, targeting people”.
Children’s Wisconsin, a paediatric hospital in Milwaukee, confirmed it treated 18 minor victims, ranging in age from three to 16 years old. Six of the child victims required surgery and 10 remained in the intensive care unit as of midday Monday.
Crowd grows at candle light vigil in Waukesha
The number of people attending the candlelight vigil in Waukesha increased later on Monday night amid freezing temperatures.
Video footage of the late-night vigil showed mourners gathered to honour the dead after an SUV ploughed into the Christmas parade, killing at least five people and injuring 40 more.
Watch: Father reveals how he pushed daughter out of harm’s way at final moment
“I noticed him coming through the crowd and I noticed something was not right, and then I seen kind of like just people flying as I stood up,”, Mr Kluka Jr told TODAY. “I’m like ‘Oh no.’ My daughter stood up, I threw her out of the way, then I basically yelled, ‘Get out of the way,’ and my wife got out of the way”.
‘Dancing Grannies’ Facebook group devastated after the attack
Multiple members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among the five killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
The members were Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52. Wilhelm Hospel, 81 was also closely associated with the group.
The dance group, in a Facebook post after the incident, said it is “devastated” and those who died were “extremely passionate Grannies”.
“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devastated by this terrible tragedy with of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade,” the group wrote.
“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts,” it added.
“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together. Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time, as more information and updates become available it will be posted.”
“Please keep them their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and everyone who lives have forever changed in your thoughts and prayers.”
The Dancing Grannies describes itself on Facebook as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades.” They have been performing in parades since 1984.
What happened at the Wisconsin Christmas parade?
The Wisconsin city of Waukesha is in shock after a car ploughed into a Christmas parade at high speed at 4.39pm on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring 40 more.
The red Ford Escape SUV was captured on video driving straight towards marching cheerleaders and band members at around 40mph, hitting around 20 people and causing the crowd that had assembled to enjoy the 58th Annual Waukesha Holiday Parade to disperse in panic.
Witnesses to the atrocity on Sunday described the car as having accelerated along the parade route and “going from side to side, targeting people”.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad writes what happened next.
Everything we know about suspect Darrell Brooks
The suspect who is accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha had been released on bail just a few days before the deadly attack, on charges of driving over an ex-partner.
Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, was taken into custody on Sunday night shortly after a red Ford Escape SUV drove into a the parade in the Wisconsin city, killing five and injuring 48 people, including 18 children aged 3 to 16.
According to criminal record searches, Mr Brooks was a longtime felon whose offending dated back to 1999. He has convictions for drug and firearm possession, strangulation, battery and resisting arrest, has been sentenced to two prison terms, and spent years on probation and under court supervision.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the full background.
Grandmother recalls horror of Waukesha attack
Tricia Tucker, 52, saw the whole disaster unfold. She chokes up as she talks to The Independent’s Shelia Flynn describing “literally grabbing kids by their jackets, throwing them into my building – because the doors, when they close, they lock”.
“I’m screaming for everybody who can hear me to run into my place,” she says – as she ran outside to find her youngest daughter, 18, who was home from boarding school for the holidays.”
Candlelight vigil held for victims
Hundreds of people are gathering in Cutler Park to remember the victims of suspected attacker Darrell Brooks, who is alleged to have ploughed through a Christmas parade on Sunday.
Five were killed and more than 40 more injured.
How a ‘Norman Rockwell-type’ Christmas parade turned into ‘senseless tragedy’
Officials in Waukesha, Wisconsin, said the parade, a “Norman Rockwell-type event” that the city had proudly hosted for decades for both residents and visitors, was part of its very fabric, writes The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe.
“With the state, and the nation, already on edge over the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, a proceeding that appears to have divided the nation, some commentators expressed a small degree of relief when police in Waukesha, 50 miles northwest of Kenosha, said they were not treating Sunday’s incident as terrorism.”
Brooks skipped bail on sex offender charge after impregnating 15-year-old: Reports
Darrell Brooks was wanted in Nevada for failing to obey sex offender laws, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News.
Brooks was convicted of having consensual sex with a 15-year-old girl and conceiving a child in 2006. He was arrested in 2016 for violating the terms of his probation but he never appeared in court, Fox News reported.
