Three women were left dead and two others injured in a mass shooting in Virginia, police say.

Officials say that the violence unfolded in the city of Norfolk at around 6pm on Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Larry Boone told WAVY -TV that the suspect, a male, shot a woman and then turned his weapon on four other women as they tried to help the first victim.

Two of the women were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where their condition is unclear.

Chief Boone branded the suspect a “coward” in an interview with a local TV station and described it as a possible domestic dispute.

“The suspect is a coward. The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid this coward shoots them.

“You know, we get excited about a lot of things, but this nonsense has got to stop. This idea that everyone can be saved has gone by the way of the dodo bird. This has got to stop.”

Police say that the suspect is known but is not yet in custody.