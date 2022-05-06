At least nine people are dead and many more are injured after a large explosion tore through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel wasn’t due to a bombing, adding that authorities are investigating the cause. He added that a preliminary investigation suggested that the blast was caused by a gas leak.

Tweeting pictures of the chaos, CNN Havana bureau chief Patrick Oppman wrote that the area around the “iconic hotel” was “a horrible scene of destruction”.

At least three floors of the building are shown to have been blown out in images from the scene, as clouds of dust and smoke rise into the air.

The explosion ripped off the facade when the luxury hotel was partly decimated. The blast also damaged nearby buildings in the area, which not far from the Cuban capitol in Havana’s Old Town. At least 13 people have been reported missing, according to government officials.

Police and fire personnel started going through the rubble looking for survivors. Buses and cars in the vicinity were also destroyed. Rescue workers arrived at the hotel as officials closed down the area, including nearby buildings.

Rooms are exposed at the five-star Hotel Saratoga where emergency crew work after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022 (AP)

“Our solidarity to the victims and those affected as well as the people of that dear fraternal nation,” Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Videos and images posted on social media showed emergency vehicle flocking to the scene where rubble had fallen onto the streets surrounding the hotel.

Emergency workers with a stretcher stand amid the rubble outside the five-star Hotel Saratoga after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022 (AP)

Rooms are exposed at the five-star Hotel Saratoga after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022 (AP)

Mr Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero was at the hotel not long after the explosion had occurred.

“Search and rescue work continues at the hotel, where people may still be trapped,” the office of the president said.

Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

Emergency workers walk amid the rubble outside the five-star Hotel Saratoga after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022 (AP)

The Concepción Arenal School was one of the other buildings in the area that was damaged. A teacher said three students had ben injured, according to The New York Times. She added that the explosion had blown out the windows, sending shards of broken glass flying through the air.

Cuban state media reported that children had been taken to the Capitol after the explosion. Cuban Communist Party newspaper Granma tweeted that the blast happened “while liquefied gas was presumably being moved from a truck”.

View of a rubble after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

After being constructed in 1880 to partly be used as a warehouse, the Saratoga was rebuilt as a hotel in 1933. According to the hotel’s website, it was reopened in 2005 following subsequent renovations.

“Though we have not been able to verify the origin of its name, it is likely that it stems from the US resort town of Saratoga in the State of New York,” the hotel website states.

The explosion took place as Cuba’s vital tourism industry has started to recover after being severely damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Being closed off from the outside world for months, the island was hit by one of its economic crises ever.

The country no longer had readily available access to foreign currencies, something it has been depending on tourism to bring in, amid the already tough financial conditions under the US embargo that has been in place for decades.

View of the facade of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, 6 May 2022, where an explosion was recorded (EPA)

Members of the police move people away from the area where an explosion was registered at the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, 6 May 2022 (EPA)

The economic struggles prompted one of the largest protest movements in the island nation’s history as thousands of people entered the streets. Dozens of people have been jailed amid a government crackdown.

The Friday morning explosion took place as the country was hosting an international tourism fair in Varadero, a resort town not far from Havana.