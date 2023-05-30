Iowa building collapse — live: Five people still missing as Davenport officials under fire for demolition plan
Local residents say Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock are still unaccounted for
Five tenants of the Iowa apartment building that collapsed on Sunday are still unaccounted for, city officials admitted during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
More than 36 hours after the rear section of a six-storey apartment complex on 324 Main Street collapsed, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson revealed that local police have been unable to locate five residents.
“The Davenport Police Department has been working diligently to account for the [residents] of the building ... Five individuals are still unaccounted for, two of those we believe to possibly be still in the building,” Mr Matson said.
Mr Matson’s statement comes amid protests by family members outside of the site of the collapse after the city announced plans to begin a demolition process. On Tuesday morning, a crowd gathered in front of the building with signs reading “Corruption Collapses Communities” and chanting “Save Branden, save Ryan!”
Experts said the structure, built in the 1900s is extremely unstable. Because of the layout of the building, with the rear brick part holding together much of the steal structure, officials said there were likely no void spaces where trapped victims could have shielded.
Authorities said its brittle condition is worsening with time and the possibility of another collapse is now imminent.
“We want to get everyone out, we want to do it right now,” Fire Marshal J Morris said as he broke down in tears at Tuesday’s press conference. “So understand, it’s not that we don’t want to do this ... it’s that we have to do it in a safe manner.”
Authorities say another collapse is imminent
City official breaks down as he tries to explain demolition plans with two people still unaccounted for
Five people still unaccounted for, mayor says
More than 36 hours after the rear section of a six-storey apartment complex on 324 Main Street collapsed, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson revealed that local police have been unable to locate five people who were at the building during the tragedy.
Building collapse survivor was rescued after family members yelled her name
Lisa Brooks, who lived in apartment 403, was speaking with a relative on the phone when the building collapsed on Sunday.
For more than 24 hours, family members hoped for a miracle amid reports that demolition was expected to begin this week. But on the eleventh hour, Ms Brooks was rescued by firefighters after she managed to call her daughter and alert authorities to her whereabouts.
Ms Brooks’ niece Pauletta Joeanna told The Independent that Ms Brooks was unconscious for a long time and woke up after hearing her desperate relatives calling for her.
“She’s at home, she’s fine now. She had passed out under the couch and the only reason she woke up it’s because we were yelling her name. Now we’re looking for Branden,” Ms Joeanna said.
Will a demolition begin before missing tenants are accounted for?
The Davenport Police Department has yet to account for all known residents of the building in a news release Monday night.
Yet, plans to demolish the building continued amid protests by family members concerned that their loved ones could still be under the rubble.
The release did not indicate how many people are unaccounted for, but two men, Ryan Hitchcock and Branden Colvin, are feared by family members to still be in the building, The Times reported.
According to a city strategy officer, it is unclear when the physical demolition will start, but plans to file for permits and begin the staging of construction equipment at the scene is expected to kick off on Tuesday.
A presser will be held shortly.
Press conference to begin shortly
City officials will address demolition plans at a press conference scheduled for 10.30am CDT.
Firetruck blocks protestor’s view of the wreckage
Tenant dramatically rescued more than 24 hours after collapse
Nine people have been rescued from the wreckage as of Tuesday morning and no deaths have been reported, according to Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten.
The ninth person rescued was Lisa Brooks, The Quad-City Times reported early Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the collapse — and following statements by Mr Carlsten on Monday evening that “no one was believed to be trapped” under the wreckage.
Her granddaughter Pauletta Joeanna had previously told The Independent that Ms Brooks, who lived in apartment 403, was on the phone with another relative when the building collapsed.
Ms Joeanna posted dramatic video of Ms Brooks’ rescue on Facebook.
City officials to hold press conference
Authorities will address the community at 10am CDT.
Timing of physical demolition unclear
In a statement to KWQC, a city strategy officer said:
“In the interest of public safety, the City has been continually evaluating the timing of the demolition of 324 Main Street since its initial collapse 36 hours ago.”
“Demolition is a multi-phase process that includes permitting and staging of equipment that will begin today. The timing of the physical demolition of the property is still being evaluated. The building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse.”
