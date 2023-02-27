Jump to content

Dilbert creator Scott Adams says publisher ‘canceled’ upcoming book after racism scandal

Comic creator called Black people ‘hate group’

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 27 February 2023 20:02
Dilbert creator says to be as 'racist as you need to be' as newspapers drop comic strip

Scott Adams, the creator of the popular Dilbert comics, said a publisher has “canceled” plans for putting out an upcoming book as well as a backlist of his titles, after Mr Adams made racist comments that led a number of major US newspapers dropped his popular syndicated comic strip.

“My publisher for non-Dilbert books has canceled my upcoming book and the entire backlist,” Mr Adams wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Still no disagreement about my point of view. My book agent canceled me too.”

Marquee newspapers including the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and USA Today-affiliated publications decided to stop printing Dilbert after Mr Adams referred to Black people as a “hate group” in an online video.

Portfolio, a Penguin Random House imprint, had previous plans to publish Mr Adams’s forthcoming book Reframe Your Brain in September, before deciding otherwise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

