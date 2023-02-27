Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scott Adams, the creator of the popular Dilbert comics, said a publisher has “canceled” plans for putting out an upcoming book as well as a backlist of his titles, after Mr Adams made racist comments that led a number of major US newspapers dropped his popular syndicated comic strip.

“My publisher for non-Dilbert books has canceled my upcoming book and the entire backlist,” Mr Adams wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Still no disagreement about my point of view. My book agent canceled me too.”

Marquee newspapers including the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and USA Today-affiliated publications decided to stop printing Dilbert after Mr Adams referred to Black people as a “hate group” in an online video.

Portfolio, a Penguin Random House imprint, had previous plans to publish Mr Adams’s forthcoming book Reframe Your Brain in September, before deciding otherwise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

