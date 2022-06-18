Dom Phillips: Third man arrested by police investigating Amazon killings

But family and friends are said to fear cover-up after police said suspects were not acting on orders from anyone else

Colin Drury
Saturday 18 June 2022 17:11
A third suspect has been arrested by police in Brazil investigating the Amazon deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Police said on Saturday afternoon that Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, had turned himself in at the police station in the far west town of Atalaia do Norte.

Two other men are already in custody for alleged involvement in the killings: Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos.

Phillips, 57, was reported missing on 5 June and confirmed dead on Friday following forensic tests on human remains found on the banks of the Itaquaí river. Additional remains found at the same site have not yet been identified but are expected to belong to Pereira, 41.

Now, the new arrest comes as family and friends of the two men are said to fear a cover up about the killings.

Federal police said on Friday that the susepctes were acting alone - a statement appeared designed to draw a line under the case, despite suspicions that the killings may have been ordered by a criminal group or vested parties angered by Phillips' investigations into illegal logging in the Amazon.

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme Mr Phillips' sister Sian Phillips said his family had been aware there were risks but that her brother had under played them.

"I think he was a leading light in journalism, he was shining a light on an area which is a global problem," she said.

She added that she was sure pair were attacked by people "involved in illegal fishing" but said she now wanted to know whether the suspects were acting alone or with the involvement of "other powerful people".

Her husband Paul Sherwood said that drug trafficking and organised crime was involved with illegal fishing in the region.

Experts say the whole Javari valley area - home to about 20 uncontacted tribes - has become a hotbed for crime because of its remoteness and a lack of government oversight.

