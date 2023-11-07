Trump trial live: Trump bitterly attacks judge and AG in New York testimony
Trump spoke to media before going into court but remained silent in both the morning and lunch breaks leaving attorney Alina Habba to speak on his behalf
Donald Trump enters New York courtroom to testify in civil fraud trial
Donald Trump‘s testimony in the civil fraud trial that threatens to topple his business empire has concluded in New York.
The former president was admonished multiple times by Judge Arthur Engoron for rambling and chaotic answers to questions with attorney Christopher Kise instructed to get him under control.
“I beseech you, to control him. If you can’t, I will,” the judge said.
Twice during the day, Mr Trump lashed out at both Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “political hack”.
His daughter Ivanka Trump is slated to appear for testimony in court on Wednesday – hours before the third Republican primary debate. His sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump testified last week.
Last week, a gag order was expanded in the case to include Mr Trump’s attorneys following repeated comments made about the court clerk.
Meanwhile, the former president is requesting special counsel Jack Smith keep it brief when submitting filings to Judge Tanya Chutkan in the government’s 2020 election subversion and January 6 case.
Alex Woodward is reporting from inside the courtroom for The Independent.
Trump's lawyer attacks 'unhinged' New York judge in civil fraud trial
Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba accused Judge Arthur Engoron of being "unhinged" and claimed he slammed a table in court during a civil fraud trial on Monday, 6 November. Outside the courtroom, the lawyer told reporters Judge Engoron "yelled" at her and told her to "sit down". The Independent has been inside the court throughout Mr Trump's testimony and did not witness such behaviour from the judge as described by Ms Habba. The former US president was warned by Judge Engoron for rambling answers to questions, and his attorney Christopher Kise was told to control him.
Abortion is back on the ballot in two battleground states
Voters are headed to the polls in two states where the “Dobbs Effect” will face its latest test.
A year after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ended federal protections for abortion in Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the issue of abortion is back on the ballot in two battleground states that will each play a major role in next year’s presidential election.
In Ohio, voters will consider an amendment to the state constitution enshrining “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” as a right of all Ohioans, allowing for some limits on the practice of abortion but generally protecting it from an all-out ban or severe restrictions.
And in Virginia, the state’s Republican governor is rallying his party around a 15-week abortion ban, and encouraging a perception of the state House of Delegates and Senate as either a green light or a roadblock ahead of the implementation of that legislation. Republicans took the governor’s mansion and House of Delegates in 2021, leaving Democrats in control of just one corner of government.
Voices: Why Democrats should (and shouldn’t) worry about Biden’s low poll numbers
Eric Garcia writes:
Washington is 364 days away from the next presidential election. Which means naturally, Democrats are engaging in their favourite pastime: fretting about national polls or calming each other down that the polls are not nearly as bad.
This usually ignores one fact about polling everyone seems to forget: they are not meant to predict what will happen but rather serve as a snapshot of where public opinion is at the moment.
The latest case came on Sunday when The New York Times and Siena College released its survey showing that former president Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada, the five major swing states.
Naturally, this set off alarm bells given that Mr Biden is running essentially unopposed, save for a quixotic run by Rep Dean Phillips (D-MN) and author Marianne Williamson. Running against an incumbent president would likely kill the career of any Democrat with some semblance of promise. So for now, it looks like Democrats are stuck with the president.
Why Democrats should (and shouldn't) worry about Biden's low poll numbers
Yes, it’s a year out. But his polling still shows bad signs for Democrats
Trump allies planning to invoke Insurrection Act if he wins in 2024
Donald Trump’s conservative allies are crafting a blueprint for a Republican presidency in 2025 which could include the use of US troops to put down protests and acts of civil disobedience across the US resulting from a Trump 2024 election victory.
In an extensive report published on Sunday, The Washington Post detailed the work being done under the umbrella of “Project 2025”, an effort by a coalition of conservative groups to prepare a policy and governing agenda for a GOP president. Though none of its connections to the Trump campaign are official, the Post reports that the coalition has ties to a number of members of Mr Trump’s inner circle, including most prominently Jeffrey Clark, the former assistant US attorney general who is now facing criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia.
John Bowden reports.
Trump may invoke Insurrection Act to bar protests if he wins 2024 race, says report
Indicted January 6 architect at centre of conservative policy circles could help Trump crush protests
‘Walmart Melania’: Casey DeSantis gushes about her nickname
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis says she “loves” her nickname “Walmart Melania,” explaining that she appreciates being likened to the former first lady because she’s “gorgeous,” while the women’s husbands, Mr DeSantis and former President Trump, compete for the 2024 GOP nomination.
“You know it’s funny, these hits from the media. Some of them are so funny they are just laughable,” Ms DeSantis said to a crowd at the Florida Republican Party’s “Freedom Summit” in Kissimmee.
She recalled when her friend called to tell her the media was “hitting” her. Ms DeSantis told the crowd, “They’re ‘hitting’ me? Like what did I do? I’m just standing up for parents’ rights and the innocence of our children, those sorts of things, but they’re hitting me?”
Kelly Rissman reports.
Casey DeSantis gushes about her 'Walmart Melania' nickname
About the nickname, the Florida first lady beamed: ‘I love it. Score’
Key moments from Trump’s fraud trial testimony
Donald Trump’s testimony in his high profile civil fraud case was, fittingly, not short of confrontation – with proceedings devolving into the typical bouts of name-calling and inflammatory rhetoric favoured by the former president.
On Monday Mr Trump took the stand in the New York trial, in which he is accused of overvaluing the worth of multiple properties in his portfolio.
Here are the key moments from the day’s proceedings:
Key moments from Donald Trump's fraud trial testimony
Former president is accused of overvaluing the worth of multiple properties for decades
Watch: NY AG looks forward to closing case after Ivanka Trump’s testimony
Voices: Trump is having a great week...right?
Ahmed Baba writes:
Donald Trump seemed to be riding high while heading into court on Monday morning to testify in his civil fraud trial. Over the weekend, a poll was dominating the news cycle. A poll which apparently filled him with this confidence.
The New York Times/Siena College results found Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in five of six key battleground states. Trump held leads in Arizona (+5%), Georgia (+6%), Michigan (+5%), Nevada (+11%), Pennsylvania (+4%). Biden led Wisconsin with +2%.
Of course, we have to take all polls with a grain of salt, especially this far from election day. Remember the 2022 red wave that never hit our shores? I prefer to look at real-world, recent election results for insight into where the electorate stands.
In any case, Donald Trump clearly felt emboldened. Trump has long held the belief that his legal troubles would help his 2024 campaign, and his team likely looked at the new poll as vindication of that belief. But if we scrutinize his approach and look deeper into the results, there are flashing red warning lights for Trump.
Read more...
Trump is having a great week...right?
A new poll shows Trump ahead of Biden in key states as a chaotic court appearance gave him the chance to put out bait for a judge and rally his base. But look deeper and the cracks are starting to show
ICYMI: Trump posts photo of judge during lunch break
Trump shares his thoughts on the day
Donald Trump logged on to Truth Social to share his thoughts on his day in court on Monday evening.
The former president wrote:
I spent the whole day in Manhattan Court, compliments of my Political Opponent, Crooked Joe Biden. Legal Scholars agree that this is a case that should have never been brought, and it wouldn’t have if I wasn’t running (and winning!) for President. MAGA!
