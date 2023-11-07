✕ Close Donald Trump enters New York courtroom to testify in civil fraud trial

Donald Trump‘s testimony in the civil fraud trial that threatens to topple his business empire has concluded in New York.

The former president was admonished multiple times by Judge Arthur Engoron for rambling and chaotic answers to questions with attorney Christopher Kise instructed to get him under control.

“I beseech you, to control him. If you can’t, I will,” the judge said.

Twice during the day, Mr Trump lashed out at both Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “political hack”.

His daughter Ivanka Trump is slated to appear for testimony in court on Wednesday – hours before the third Republican primary debate. His sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump testified last week.

Last week, a gag order was expanded in the case to include Mr Trump’s attorneys following repeated comments made about the court clerk.

Meanwhile, the former president is requesting special counsel Jack Smith keep it brief when submitting filings to Judge Tanya Chutkan in the government’s 2020 election subversion and January 6 case.

Alex Woodward is reporting from inside the courtroom for The Independent.