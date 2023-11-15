Trump wins fight to stay on Michigan ballot as Colorado ruling looms: Live

✕ Close Trump suggests using DOJ and FBI to indict political rivals

Donald Trump has won his fight to stay on the 2024 ballot in Michigan, after a judge rejected a lawsuit arguing that he should be barred from running for office based on the 14th Amendment “insurrectionist” ban.

The ruling comes after a similar win in Minnesota last week.

Now, a ruling is looming over a third lawsuit in Colorado – where closing arguments will begin on Wednesday.

This comes as Mr Trump’s attorneys have begun to present their defence in his New York civil fraud trial. The former president’s son Donald Trump Jr was the first witness, launching into a lengthy sales pitch praising his father’s real estate “artistry”.

On Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump shared a post from a supporter whose “fantasy” is seeing New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron “placed under citizens arrest” for “blatant election interference and harassment.” This comes just days after he was compared to Hitler for describing adversaries as “vermin”.

Meanwhile, new proffer videos show Jenna Ellis claiming Dan Scavino told colleagues in December 2020 that Mr Trump would not leave the White House “under any circumstances”.