Trump wins fight to stay on Michigan ballot as Colorado ruling looms: Live

Donald Trump has won his fight to stay on the 2024 ballot in Michigan, after a judge rejected a lawsuit arguing that he should be barred from running for office based on the 14th Amendment “insurrectionist” ban.
The ruling comes after a similar win in Minnesota last week.
Now, a ruling is looming over a third lawsuit in Colorado – where closing arguments will begin on Wednesday.
This comes as Mr Trump’s attorneys have begun to present their defence in his New York civil fraud trial. The former president’s son Donald Trump Jr was the first witness, launching into a lengthy sales pitch praising his father’s real estate “artistry”.
On Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump shared a post from a supporter whose “fantasy” is seeing New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron “placed under citizens arrest” for “blatant election interference and harassment.” This comes just days after he was compared to Hitler for describing adversaries as “vermin”.
Meanwhile, new proffer videos show Jenna Ellis claiming Dan Scavino told colleagues in December 2020 that Mr Trump would not leave the White House “under any circumstances”.
Author claims Trump said he wanted his violent rhetoric to be taken ‘to heart’ by fans
Donald Trump said that he wanted his supporters to take his violent rhetoric “to heart”, the writer of a new book has claimed.
The former president reportedly brushed over the effects of his incendiary language, including use of terms such as “enemy of the people” when referring to the media.
The new book by ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, titled Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, is the latest piece of work to feature a collection of bombshell revelations about the former president.
Discussing the book – which is due to be released at midnight on Tuesday – Mr Karl recalled discussing the actions of Mr Trump’s zealous supporters with him.
Democratic war-of-words spills into the open over Biden 2024 run
Joe Biden appears to be engaged in a bitter feud with one of Barack Obama’s former strategists as Democrats continue to fret openly about the incumbent president’s chances in 2024.
Bad blood between the president and David Axelrod, a senior CNN commentator and former campaign strategist behind Mr Obama’s two successful White House bids, spilled into public view this week after Politico Magazine reported that the president had taken to referring to Mr Axelrod as a “pr***” behind closed doors. Axelrod is one of a number of Democratic operatives who have urged Mr Biden publicly to get out of the 2024 race and allow a younger candidate to run in his stead; Mr Biden has insisted that he is instead running for re-election.
John Bowden has the story.
Georgia DA requests emergency safeguards after Trump case video leak
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office is seeking emergency safeguards after recorded interviews featuring co-defendants in Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case were leaked to the media.
Clips of the proffer interviews with Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell — who have pleaded guilty — were first obtained by ABC News and published on Monday.
“The release of these confidential video recordings is clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial, constitutes indirect communication about the facts of this case with codefendants and witnesses, and obstructs the administration of justice, in violation of the conditions of release imposed on each defendant,” the DA’s office argued.
Did Fox News purge anti-Trump staff after Jan 6? A lawsuit claims the network did...
A former Fox News reporter and producer is accusing his former employer of terminating him and other staff for speaking out against the network’s reporting of January 6 and the 2020 election – claiming it was based on discrimination.
Jason Donner, who worked at Fox News Network on Capitol Hill from 2010 to 2022, said he and “20 journalists” were retaliated against and laid off after they pushed back on reporting that favoured Mr Trump and downplayed the severity of January 6.
“To win back viewership and pledge its loyalty to President Trump, Fox’s corporate leadership purged the news division and those reporters who spoke out against claims of election fraud, such as [Chris Stirewalt],” the lawsuit alleges.
New attack ad: Lincoln Project seizes on latest Trump Georgia revelations
A new ad from the Lincoln Project zeroed in on the new claims made by former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who recently pleaded guilty to the charges against her in Georgia, perhaps demonstrating the dangers of what another Trump election would look like.
The anti-Trump super PAC’s caption on X reads, “Jenna Ellis admits it herself: it was a coup from the start. Trump knew he lost, yet he still tried his hardest to illegally maintain power.” The ad intermixes a new clip of Ms Ellis with 2020 clips of Mr Trump.
The ad begins with Ms Ellis saying, “I thought the claims and the ability to challenge the election results was essentially over.” The quote was taken from a new clip that captured her speaking to prosecutors during a private meeting about her conversation with Dan Scavino, Mr Trump’s then-chief of staff, after the 2020 election.
The ad then cuts to Mr Trump saying, “This election is now over. Congress has certified the results.”
Read more...
As her campaign rises, Nikki Haley privately discusses economy with Wall Street chief
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and the CEO of JPMorgan Chase have reportedly been privately talking about the economy as she surges in the polls.
The bank bigwig, Jamie Dimon, has been chatting about the global economy with the former UN ambassador over the phone, and thinks she has the ability to unite the country, Axios reported.
The Independent has reached out to Ms Haley’s campaign.
Mr Dimon allegedly praised the former South Carolina governor’s economic experience, particularly her knowledge of how business and government together can drive growth, the outlet reported.
Ms Haley unveiled her economic plan in September. In a speech at St Anselm College, she said, “My plan starts by giving real relief and financial freedom to middle-class Americans. Every middle-class family will get thousands of dollars in tax relief.”
‘Bull****’: Trump reacts to report he was leaving the GOP
New audio has been released of Donald Trump saying that the claim from RNC chair Ronna McDaniel that he was set to leave the Republicans and start a party of his own is “bull***”.
Mr Trump made the comments in July 2021 during a phone interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News, who included the former president’s response in his October 2021 book Betrayal.
The audio of that phone conversation was broadcast on MSNBC on Monday night.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Amid huge losses, Trump’s Truth Social warns company may be forced to shut down
Truth Social’s parent company lost almost $23m (£18.7m) in the first half of this year alone, according to a new securities filing that raises concerns about its “ability to continue”.
The filing released on Monday marks the first time any financial details about Donald Trump’s social media platform have been shared publicly, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Truth Social was launched in February last year after Mr Trump was banned from most social networks in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots.
The former US president – who announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections in November last year – has since returned to X (formerly known as Twitter), but says Truth Social is still his primary social media platform and that he won’t post anywhere else until six hours after he sends a “Truth”.
Vishwam Sankaran reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slams GOP colleagues for not voting for Mayorkas impeachment
Marjorie Taylor Greene is not happy about the House’s vote to shelve her articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, specifically naming her GOP colleagues who voted against the articles in an email and in numerous tweets.
The Georgia Republican forced the impeachment vote on 13 November. Eight Republicans joined to support the Democrats’ motion — in a vote of 209-201 — to send the resolution to the Homeland Security Committee.
Ms Greene’s team sent an email blast, calling out her Republican colleagues who joined the Democrats “to KILL my Articles of Impeachment” by naming each of them: Reps Ken Buck, Darrell Issa, Tom McClintock, Patrick McHenry, John Duarte, Virginia Foxx, Cliff Bentz and Mike Turner.
She then took to X to livestream her gripes about the vote. Rep Greene said the vote sent her resolution back to committee, “where articles of impeachment go to die.”
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Senator Mullin mocked for challenging hearing witness to fistfight
Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin faced social media mockery after challenging a hearing witness to a fight and standing up to take him on before being talked down by Bernie Sanders.
Mr Mullin, a former mixed martial arts fighter, got into a heated argument with the President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O’Brien on Tuesday that was close to becoming physical.
Mr Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, and a two-time Democratic presidential nominee runner-up, stepped in and admonished Mr Mullin.
The 82-year-old Mr Sanders, an independent US Senator from Vermont, was leading a hearing centred around how unions can help working families.
Gustaf Kilander has the details of one of the many bizarre incidents in Congress today...
