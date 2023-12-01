Trump hits out at judge’s wife as fraud trial gag order reinstated: Live

✕ Close Trump zips his lips to camera after leaving New York court during civil fraud trial

A state appeals court in New York has reinstated a gag order in Donald Trump’s fraud trial after a wave of death threats and abuse targeting members of the court staff.

Justice Arthur Engoron put the gag order in place to protect his chief clerk and others from the former president’s posts and subsequent menacing messages that have flooded his office. Mr Trump has now posted about the judge’s wife.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has lashed out at “globalist” foes in the traditional conservative establishment for their support of his Republican primary rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

In the firing line were Americans for Prosperity Action, a Charles Koch-controlled donor network; the Wall Street Journal, and proprietor Rupert Murdoch; and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who implored even liberal Democrats to help Ms Haley’s campaign to give the GOP a choice other than Mr Trump.

Meanwhile, Newsweek published an op-ed by the former president in which he appeals for the votes of young people by playing on their financial concerns saying many have had to put their lives on hold. A Gen Z voter group has vigorously pushed back on the former president’s assertions.