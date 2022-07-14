Donald Trump leads tributes to ex-wife Ivana who died aged 73

Former President Donald Trump lead the memorials for his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who died on Thursday aged 73.

He posted a statement to his social media platform, Truth Social, remembering her as a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he wrote. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."

The Trump family also issued a statement following her death.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera also remembered Ms Trump and managed to get a shot in at the former president while he did so.

“More than anything, she had a quiet class and elegance of which I speak, despite all of the provocation from her then-playboy husband and his carousing and Marla Maples -- ‘the best sex I ever had’ and the rest of that,” he said.

Piers Morgan took a more complimentary line in his tribute.

“Very sad to hear Ivana Trump has died. She was a fabulously entertaining lady & great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald,” he wrote. “My condolences to ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ ⁦@EricTrump⁩ on the loss of their magnificent mother.”

Veterans of the Trump White House, including former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, also posted tributes to Ms Trump on their social media.

Close Trump associate and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani also chimed in, using his tribute to praise the three children Ms Trump raised with her then-husband.

“Ivana Trump was a truly talented, creative and beautiful person,” Mr Giuliani wrote. “She contributed greatly particularly to New York. Remarkably, with all the massive distractions, she and President Donald J. Trump gave the world exceptionally good, balanced and decent children and grandchildren.”

Paramedics found Ms Trump in her Manhattan home after responding to a cardiac arrest call at her residence.

Officials believe she died of natural causes and are not treating her death as suspicious, according to ABC News in New York. The New York Times reported on Thursday that New York City police are investigating whether Ms Trump fell down the stairs her home. The office of the city’s chief medical examiner announced that it will examine the cause of her death.

Ms Trump worked for several years in her then-husband's business empire, serving as a senior executive. Eventually she took on the role of CEO of Trump's Castle in Atlantic City after helping to build both Trump Tower in New York and the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.

Later in her life Ms Trump published several bestselling books and managed her own clothing line.

Ms Trump married Mr Trump in 1977, and the couple finalised their divorce in 1992.