Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has used the White House Christmas reception to announce his son’s engagement.

Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, having date for just over a year.

Footage posted by conservative influencer and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer shows the president sharing a cheek kiss with his son and stepping back from the podium as people cheer.

Trump Jr., with his new fiancee standing by his side, said it is not often he is at a loss for words because “we usually do the ranting and raving really well”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr. and his fiance Bettina Anderson have announced their engagement ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, Merry Christmas a very happy new year and to thank Bettina for that one word ‘yes’,” he said. “That’s a big win for the end of the year.”

Approaching the podium after Trump Jr.’s words, Anderson said it was a privilege to be in the White House, turning to her future father-in-law and smiling.

“Mr President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party and to our First Lady, these decorations am I right they are unbelievable,” she said.

“This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life and I get to marry the love of my life and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Earlier this year, Anderson hit out at a New York Magazine op-ed that slammed Trump Jr as a “spoiled air”

Taking to Instagram to voice her outrage, Anderson scorned the article’s critique of her partner, which pinned him as a “spurned nepo boy.”

“That’s my guy!” Anderson wrote in a post on her Instagram story while also laughing off the anonymous source at the center of the piece.

The love life of the Trump’s oldest son has regularly gained media attention. He was previously married to model Vanessa Haydon from 2005 to 2018 before divorcing.

open image in gallery The couple have been dating for about a year ( Getty Images )

Not long after their breakup, Trump Jr. was seen with former Fox News host and current U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The couple dated for six years and had an announced engagement in 2022. However rumours began to swirl about their breakup when photos surfaced of Trump Jr. kissing Anderson in September 2024.

Entertainment website Page Six confirmed the couple parted ways in December last year

“Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” , Trump Jr said in a statement.