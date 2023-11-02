Donald Trump Jr fails to recall much in NY fraud trial testimony: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump Jr arrives at New York court to take stand in father’s fraud trial

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial ramped up in New York on Wednesday as his son Donald Trump Jr began his testimony in the $250m case, though his answers were evasive their lack of clarity.

The former president’s eldest son is the first of four Trump family members to testify in the trial, the outcome of which could topple Mr Trump’s business empire in the state.

After Don Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and the former president himself are all expected to take the stand and give testimony under oath about the Trump Organization’s business practices.

In a Truth Social post in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Mr Trump lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron, telling him to “leave my children alone”.

Meanwhile, another potentially more significant Trump trial is underway in Colorado.

A lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office is being heard this week.

Similar efforts are underway in other states with Mr Trump filing a lawsuit to keep his name on the ballot in Michigan.

Alex Woodward reports from on the ground at the courthouse in New York