Donald Trump Jr fails to recall much in NY fraud trial testimony: Live
Don Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and the former president himself are all expected to take the stand in the New York civil fraud trial over the coming days
Donald Trump Jr arrives at New York court to take stand in father’s fraud trial
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial ramped up in New York on Wednesday as his son Donald Trump Jr began his testimony in the $250m case, though his answers were evasive their lack of clarity.
The former president’s eldest son is the first of four Trump family members to testify in the trial, the outcome of which could topple Mr Trump’s business empire in the state.
After Don Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and the former president himself are all expected to take the stand and give testimony under oath about the Trump Organization’s business practices.
In a Truth Social post in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Mr Trump lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron, telling him to “leave my children alone”.
Meanwhile, another potentially more significant Trump trial is underway in Colorado.
A lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office is being heard this week.
Similar efforts are underway in other states with Mr Trump filing a lawsuit to keep his name on the ballot in Michigan.
Alex Woodward reports from on the ground at the courthouse in New York
Trump takes legal action to keep his name on 2024 Michigan ballot
Donald Trump has filed suit against Michigan’s secretary of state as he hopes to thwart a growing left-leaning legal movement aimed at blocking him from appearing on the 2024 ballot.
The effort, which draws its legal grounds from the 14th Amendment’s ban on supporters of a rebellion or insurrection from taking part in elected office, is a historic effort which could seriously challenge Mr Trump’s ability to win the Electoral College were it to succeed in even a single state.
Mr Trump is facing lawsuits aimed at blocking him from the ballot in a number of states, several of which were filed by the Washington-based ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The Michigan suit, filed on Monday and first reported by The Detroit News, comes despite the Democratic secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, stating that she would allow Mr Trump to be on the ballot unless a court were to intervene and prevent it.
Former White House lawyer predicts judge will jail Trump over gag order breach
A lawyer who formerly represented Donald Trump has made a stunning prediction: his former client may well be jailed over violations of his gag orders.
Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney who defended Mr Trump during the Mueller investigation, told CNN that he believes Mr Trump will continue violating his gag orders in two ongoing trials unless either judge decides to jail him in response — a possibility he sees as likely.
Now a privately-practising attorney, Mr Cobb was a White House counsel from 2017-2018. He defended Mr Trump during the investigation into connections between his 2016 campaign and Russian operatives, a case whose merits he later defended despite Mr Trump deriding it as a “witch hunt”.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer predicts judge will jail him over gag order breach
Ex-president has twice been found in violation of New York gag order
Trump is already accusing his 2024 rivals of cheating
Although more than three months remain before the 2024 Iowa caucus kicks into gear, former President Donald Trump has already begun accusing his political rivals of cheating.
In a video posted on the Republican frontrunner’s Instagram page on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump said, “You know the other side does cheat, and we’re not gonna let that happen.”
He encouraged Iowa caucus-goers to “do whatever is necessary” on 15 January to “make America great again.”
“If you do, we will win. We will win big and that’s what you have to do,” the former president added.
Mr Trump is no stranger to bogus election fraud claims.
He has frequently alleged that the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden was “stolen” and “rigged.” For the 2020 Arizona state count, he claimed that “over 36,000 ballots were illegally cast by non-citizens.” Similarly, in Pennsylvania, he said more than 1 million votes “were created out of thin air.”
Trump is already accusing his 2024 rivals of cheating
He encouraged Iowa caucus-goers to ‘do whatever is necessary’ on 15 January to ‘make America great again’
Years after his Trump University ‘sham’ cost him $25m, ex-president floats 'American Academy’ idea
Despite agreeing to a $25m settlement after the New York Attorney General accused Trump University of deception and fraud, former President Donald Trump has floated a plan to launch a new institution: American Academy.
Mr Trump made the announcement in a new video on Truth Social on Wednesday, and cited campus reactions to the Israel-Hamas war as evidence of the need for a new college experience.
“In recent weeks, Americans have been horrified to see students and faculty at Harvard and other once-respected universities expressing support for the savages and jihadists who attacked Israel,” Mr Trump said. “We spend more money on higher education than any other country—and yet, they’re turning our students into Communists and terrorist sympathizers of many, many different dimensions.”
Can Trump really still run for president after four indictments?
Donald Trump is now the subject of four criminal cases at a time when he is also hot on the trail of another stint in the White House.
The former president was indicted for a fourth time in Georgia on 14 August – less than a month after Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith unveiled federal charges against him for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
With a total of 91 charges, several co-defendants entering guilty pleas, and at least two other non-criminal cases underway, can he really still run in 2024?
Can Donald Trump still run for president after four indictments?
Republican former president Donald Trump faces federal indictments in Florida and DC and criminal and civil cases in both New York and Georgia
Chilling voicemail threats against Georgia prosecutors revealed
An Alabama man has been charged with making threatening voicemails to Fulton County officials in Georgia relating to Donald Trump’s Georgia election subversion case.
Arthur Ray Hanson II was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta on 25 October on felony charges of transmitting interstate threats to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, according to the US Attorney’s office in the Northern District of Georgia.
According to US Attorney Ryan Buchanan, Mr Hanson, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, called the Fulton County government customer service line twice in August and left voicemails in which he threatened violence against the officials.
Poll: Haley doubles DeSantis’s numbers but still trails Trump in South Carolina
Nikki Haley has clearly taken second place in the 2024 GOP race, but remains a distant threat to Donald Trump in South Carolina, according to a new poll of the early primary state conducted by CNN/SRSS.
Ms Haley previously served as the state’s governor, and made a name for herself there as an early adopter of the conservative culture war agenda while also winning support from some Democrats for her response to a massacre at a historic Black church. As a presidential candidate, she has battled Ron DeSantis for the runner-up slot for months, and appears to have some momentum behind her campaign while the Florida governor slips in some polling.
At the same time, however, Donald Trump has seen his support grow, not shrink, while he remains the clear frontrunner for the nomination.
Will Trump go to prison?
Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in three separate jurisdictions. Nearly 100 felony criminal charges are leveled against the former president, who remains the odds-on favourite to win the 2024 Republican primary.
As his legal battles grow more complex by the day, a serious question has emerged: Whether Mr Trump will win the nomination and campaign for the general election as a convicted criminal.
That possibility, in turn, raises another, simpler question: Will the 45th President of the United States go to prison?
John Bowden reports.
Will Donald Trump go to prison?
Ex-president Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts across four prosecutions as he runs for 2024 election
Full story: Donald Trump Jr testifies in New York fraud trial
Donald Trump Jr has stepped into the witness stand in a civil fraud trial in New York stemming from a blockbuster lawsuit that threatens the Trump family business and its vast real-estate empire.
The former president’s oldest son, in a dark blue suit and pink tie, is the first among his children to testify in the trial, now in the middle of its fifth week inside a Manhattan courtroom on 1 November.
Before he took office in January 2017, then-President-elect Trump named his sons Donald Jr and Eric to run his company.
Seven years later, the former president and his two oldest sons are co-defendants in a case that could collapse the family business. Eric Trump also is scheduled to testify this week. Mr Trump will take the stand on 6 November.
Alex Woodward reports.
Donald Trump Jr testifies in New York fraud trial
The former president’s oldest son is the first of his children to testify in a case that threatens the family empire
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies