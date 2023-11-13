Trump receives middle finger greeting at UFC before SNL cold open - Live

✕ Close Watch what Donald Trump’s rivals said about him during third GOP debate

Donald Trump was given a standing ovation from a Madison Square Gardens crowd on Saturday night as he entered the New York City arena to watch UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 295.

But amongst the applause, cameras captured actress Nia Renee Hill, the wife of comedian Bill Burr, appear to flash two middle fingers at the former president.

Mr Trump was accompanied by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and UFC president Dana White as he made his way ringside after the preliminary bouts were over.

His son Donald Trump Jr and Kid Rock were also among the 19,000-strong crowd.

He earlier delivered a speech in Claremont, New Hampshire, where he once again mistakenly claimed that Barack Obama was the current president.

Over on Saturday Night Live, actor James Austin Johnson played Trump in the sketch show’s cold open as he gatecrashed the Republican presidential debate.

Johnson mocked his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination as they remained frozen behind him — just as they are in the polls.