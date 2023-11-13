Trump receives middle finger greeting at UFC before SNL cold open - Live
Former president took a break from campaign trail and numerous trials to appear ringside at New York’s Madison Square Gardens
Donald Trump was given a standing ovation from a Madison Square Gardens crowd on Saturday night as he entered the New York City arena to watch UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 295.
But amongst the applause, cameras captured actress Nia Renee Hill, the wife of comedian Bill Burr, appear to flash two middle fingers at the former president.
Mr Trump was accompanied by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and UFC president Dana White as he made his way ringside after the preliminary bouts were over.
His son Donald Trump Jr and Kid Rock were also among the 19,000-strong crowd.
He earlier delivered a speech in Claremont, New Hampshire, where he once again mistakenly claimed that Barack Obama was the current president.
Over on Saturday Night Live, actor James Austin Johnson played Trump in the sketch show’s cold open as he gatecrashed the Republican presidential debate.
Johnson mocked his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination as they remained frozen behind him — just as they are in the polls.
Trump receives middle finger greeting from Bill Burr’s wife at UFC
Donald Trump was given a mostly warm welcome as he took his seat ringside at Madison Square Garden for UFC 295, an ultimate fighting championship match, on Saturday night.
But not everyone in the New York crowd was thrilled to see the former president.
Cameras captured actress Nia Renee Hill, the wife of comedian Bill Burr, appearing to flash two middle fingers at the former president as he looks out at the audience, oblivious to the gesture.
Mr Trump entered the arena after the preliminary bouts accompanied by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and UFC president Dana White.
SNL’s Trump crashes GOP debate and mocks rivals in cold open
Saturday Night Live’s cold open took aim at the latest Republican presidential debate as it parodied Donald Trump’s dominance despite the former president’s refusal to appear onstage alongside his rivals.
James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump gatecrashed the debate stage and mercilessly mocked his rivals, who remained frozen behind him — just as they are in the polls.
Biden and Harris should make way for Democrats who can actually beat Trump
Eric Lewis writes for Independent Voices
“In this complex and difficult time, there is one proposition that is inarguable: Donald Trump cannot be elected president of the United States without endangering American democracy, the rule of law, nuclear security and countless other requisites of a stable and secure world.
No risk should be taken which might materially increase the likelihood that Trump and his cronies will be settling scores at home and abroad in January 2025. So, the polling data released on Sunday by the New York Times and Siena College, showing Trump ahead in five of six swing states, cannot be ignored. Nor can the indications of significant defections in the Democratic base of Black, and especially Hispanic, voters.”
Biden and Harris should make way for Democrats who can beat Trump | Eric Lewis
It is time for the president and vice-president to step aside, writes Eric Lewis. Democracy is at stake in 2024 – and we cannot afford to take risks
Days before Donald Trump’s attorneys mount their month-long case to defend the former president from fraud allegations that threaten his business empire, one of his chief allies in Congress filed an ethics complaint against the judge presiding over the trial.
Republican US Rep Elise Stefanik, a top-ranking member of the House GOP, filed a complaint on 10 November that invokes similar rhetoric from Mr Trump’s attorneys in their defence of the former president in and out of the lower Manhattan courtroom.
Judge Arthur Engoron has faced widespread scrutiny among Republican officials and Mr Trump’s supporters for a summary judgment that found him and his co-defendants liable for fraud, as laid out in hundreds of pages of evidence and in depositions stemming from the case from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Mr Trump, his adult sons and chief associates last year.
Judge Engoron also has faced criticism for issuing a gag order that prevents parties in the case from disparaging court staff. Mr Trump has violated the order twice, and his attorneys’ statements in the courtroom prompted him to widen the order to include them, too.
Ms Stefanik accused the judge of “inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance” while overseeing a “disgraceful lawsuit” against the Trump family’s business.
Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump fraud trial judge
GOP allies rally to his defence while attorneys criticise the judge in court
The judge overseeing the criminal case against former president Donald Trump in the Southern District of Florida has rejected the ex-president’s most recent attempt to delay his trial on charges that he violated the Espionage Act and obstructed a probe into how he still had classified documents at his home long after his presidency had ended.
In an order issued on Friday, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Mr Trump’s request to delay the trial that she scheduled for 20 May 2024 earlier this year.
Judge rejects Trump bid to delay classified documents trial
Judge Aileen Cannon’s order left room for her to aid the president who nominated her to the bench by delaying his trial at a later date
Trump intends to weaponise DOJ and FBI against political enemies
Donald Trump has issued an alarming threat to weaponise the Justice Department (DOJ) and the FBI against his political enemies if he succeeds in taking back the White House in 2024.
Speaking to Univision in an interview aired on Thursday night, the former president suggested that he would use the federal agencies to go after and indict his rivals – something he claims his rivals have done to him.
“You say they’ve weaponised the Justice Department, they weaponised the FBI. Would you do the same if you’re re-elected?” journalist Enrique Acevedo asked him.
Trump says he would weaponise DOJ and FBI against political enemies
In a warning to his political foes, Mr Trump told Univision that the Biden administration had let the ‘genie out of the box’
Trump joins news orgs to ‘demand’ 2020 conspiracy trial is aired on TV
Donald Trump rarely is on the side of mainstream media organisations, but in a federal court filing submitted late Friday, he joined with outlets like the Associated Press in pushing for his federal election interference case in Washington to be aired live on TV.
“President Trump absolutely agrees, and in fact demands, that these proceedings should be fully televised so that the American public can see firsthand that this case, just like others, is nothing more than a dreamt-up unconstitutional charade that should never be allowed to happen again,” the former president’s lawyers wrote in a brief.
The special counsel’s office has opposed efforts to put the trial on air, citing longstanding federal court rules against cameras in the courtroom.
Will Donald Trump’s trial be televised?
It’s the moment everyone has been waiting for as the former president himself will take the stand in Manhattan today
